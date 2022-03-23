GPA GM: Fuel surcharge can be pushed to May

Guam Power Authority General Manager John Benavente is recommending that a change to the fuel surcharge — the portion of monthly power bills that pays for fuel — be held off until May 1 to provide some leeway for ratepayers.

Officials have discussed a surcharge increase that would result in the average customer total bill going up 10% to 13%.

Actual numbers for the rate change will be up to the Public Utilities Commission. The PUC will meet at the end of this month to discuss an update to the fuel surcharge, although that won't necessarily mean a decision to change the surcharge, as Consolidated Commission on Utilities members discussed Tuesday.

While numbers might change depending on fuel prices when the decision is made, Benavente did present three scenarios to the CCU last week: No change to the surcharge, an increase in April or an increase in May.

Fuel oil prices peaked March 7 at $119 per barrel, but on March 16 went down to $95 per barrel, according to information GPA provided last week. On Tuesday, Benavente said the price had gone up to $112 per barrel.

The utility's costs don't increase until fuel is purchased. The next fuel purchase will be in the middle of April, and then in June, according to Benavente. He said he is comfortable there is enough fuel and funding on hand to last until then, which factored into his recommendation to hold off on a change in the fuel surcharge.

Commissioner Simon Sanchez said, because there is uncertainty in the cost of fuel on a daily basis, that warrants a pause to see where costs will end up.

The fuel surcharge is normally adjusted every six months, but it can be changed within that term by the PUC. The current term is set to expire at the end of July.

GPA projected that it will end up $27.8 million in the negative by July if the surcharge is not adjusted before then.

To reduce that gap to about $20 million, the surcharge would need to increase to 20.6 cents per kilowatt-hour in April, or 21.4 cents per kWh in May, according to data provided last week by GPA.

GPA has been cutting costs and utilizing its cash reserves – as much as $30 million – to minimize the impact to customers.