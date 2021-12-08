The Consolidated Commission on Utilities is in the process of evaluating upper management at the Guam Power Authority and Guam Waterworks Authority, with GPA General Manager John Benavente having gone through a public evaluation Monday.

The rating scale utilized by the CCU ranks employee performance from 1, meaning the employee failed to meet expectations, through 5, a rare rating that means the employee significantly exceeded expectations.

The head of the power utility essentially received all satisfactory or above satisfactory ratings - mostly 3's, 3.5's, or 4's with occasional 4.5's - for subjects related to eliminating waste, improving reliability and customer satisfaction, complying with rules and regulations, managing finance, communication and other matters.

CCU Chairman Joey Duenas and members Simon Sanchez and Pedro Roy Martinez were present for the evaluation. Commissioner Francis Santos was not present while Commissioner Michael Limtiaco recused himself.

Limtiaco's wife is an assistant general manager who works under Benavente.

However, Limtiaco was present for discussions later about tabulating, presenting and formatting evaluations for the public.

GWA General Manager Miguel Bordallo is anticipated to be evaluated Thursday.

The evaluations for Benavente and Bordallo are done publicly, as per law.

Sanchez said they've asked other unclassified employees at the utilities if the CCU can release their reviews to the public in some form.