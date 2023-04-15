Guam is on the path to eliminating the use of fossil fuels, with a goal of achieving 50% renewable energy by 2035 and 100% by 2045, leaders of utilities said, describing their efforts during the University of Guam Conference on Island Sustainability.

As part of the Guam Clean Energy Transition Symposium, put on by the University of Guam Center for Island Sustainability, Guam Power Authority officials said they are optimistic about reaching full renewable energy sooner than anticipated, UOG stated in a press release.

“We are going to push to get to 50% five years before P.L. 35-46,” John Cruz, GPA assistant general manager for engineering and technical services, said in the release, referencing mandates of local law to progressively eliminate the use of fossil fuels.

According to Public Law 35-46, Guam aims to achieve 50% renewable energy by 2035, however, GPA's leaders said they think this will happen by 2030.

A presentation was made by GPA General Manager John Benavente, who noted various energy projects will “enable Guam to reach the halfway point soon,” and reduce the island's dependence on fossil fuels.

Projects include the commission of the Mangilao solar farm and the grid-scale 40 megawatt energy storage systems in Hagåtna and Talo’fo’fo', which are both included in the island’s clean energy plan.

GPA officials said they are committed to promoting the adoption of clean and renewable energy sources, including these initiatives, which Benavente said will require the support of the entire community.

“We are now in the expansion stage. We are now introducing more renewables and getting the infrastructure in place,” Benavente said.

Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero backed GPA in its efforts, as “GovGuam policies are keeping up with global trends and practices” that will carry the island through this clean energy transition.

“Our administration and GPA share a common goal of meeting one of the sustainable development goals by ensuring access to affordable, reliable and modern energy for all by leveraging federal investments in efficient and clean energy models and making urgent action to combat climate change and its impacts,” said Leon Guerrero.