GPA: Going green costs more now, will hedge against 'erratic fuel prices' later

The Guam Power Authority on Monday kicked off the Guam Clean Energy Transition Symposium at the Hyatt Regency Guam in Tumon, bringing ratepayers up to date with issues the island faces in making the switch to greener energy.

John Benavente, GPA general manager, spoke of the utility's journey and the roadmap to providing 50% of the island’s electric power through renewable sources by 2030, and 100% by 2040.

GPA currently serves 160,000 customers, whose demand for power generation peaks at about 260 megawatts, which is supplied primarily by fossil-fuel-based generator units with a gross capacity of 400 MW, and 85.3 MW of renewable generation capacity and 40 MW of battery storage.

GPA's 2023 forecast showed the available capacity for power generation at 345 MW, Benavente said, but that level "is not adequate for where we need to be."

"We’re a stone's throw away from where we have to be," he said. "It’s challenging today, however, the new power plant will bring us to the reliability that we need.”

High costs

But there is a cost to going green, and right now it’s a little higher than what was paid in the past.

“There is a transition, there is a cost for transition,” Benavente said, referencing a slide showing the impact of global fuel oil prices on Guam. “The lower ones are what we used to pay – and that’s when we were burning heavy oil, 2% sulfur, 1.9% sulfur.”

Because the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency requires methods that produce less pollution, GPA must pay the higher cost.

“But I’m very happy to say that the island, most especially the Piti community, now have a 99% decrease in sulfur emission, so it's clean energy throughout the whole island of Guam. Only using ultra-low-sulfur diesel and only 0.2% (low-sulfur fuel oil),” he said.

A member of the audience asked Benavente about the progress in reducing other harmful emissions by 2026.

“What is your calculations for CO2 (carbon dioxide) reduction by 2026?” the participant asked.

While Benavente didn't have exact numbers on hand, he did say, "if you think about just the 600,000-barrel reduction, that’s a certain amount of carbon reduction."

He added: "I don’t have the exact number in mind, but I will let you know."

Energy storage

System stability is maintained through energy storage, according to Benavente, who reported that underfrequency load shedding and high production cost during peak times are to be mitigated by the battery energy storage systems based in Hagåtña and Talo’fo’fo'.

“The Phase IV bid that we have on the market since December – which we hope to open around July – will provide about 180 MW of renewables with a total of about 300 to 425 megawatt-hours of renewables,” he added. “Of course, the pricing will be somewhere (around) 15 cents a kilowatt-hour.”

This is reasonable, Benavente told symposium participants, “for hedging against the future of erratic fuel prices. That 300 MWh is about 20% of what we are using today, so it’s a huge factor in getting there.”

While costs will go down eventually, a member of the audience asked Benavente if there was any way GPA's savings could be passed on to infrastructure costs related to building a home and connecting to the grid.

The attendee mentioned wanting to focus on just building and furnishing a home with his wife and kids, instead of "thinking about the infrastructure."

“This 15 cents is not 2028 – this is 2024, and the whole year of 2025,” Benavente said. "What that means is the 15 cent reduction is in the average bill for (the Levelized Energy Adjustment Clause). If you're a 1,000 kW consumer, that’s $150 a month. So cost is actually, probably, going to be lower than what you pay now for cable, telephone and all of that. That’s the gauge for us on what’s affordable."

Transition phase

GPA is in the phase of transitioning to renewables "and getting the infrastructure in place,” Benavente said.

Benavente asked the participants to imagine having 2,500 rooftop solar units not "communicating" with each other. That’s the reality currently, he said.

Today, renewables and net metering generate 16% of the island’s energy, but the goal of GPA and the government is to increase that to 100% renewables by 2040.