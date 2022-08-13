GPA: ‘Good chance’ load-shedding avoided

The Guam Power Authority, despite energy generation challenges heading into peak demand Friday evening, was confident most residents and businesses would be able to enjoy the night outage-free.

Earlier in the day, the utility sent out an advisory to customers, informing them of the possibility of load-shedding occurring between 6 and 9 p.m., and released a schedule of which areas of the island may be affected by an hourlong power interruption during those periods.

But when reached for comment shortly before the peak demand period began, Joyce Sayama, acting communication manager for GPA, told The Guam Daily Post that efforts underway to generate more energy were reducing the odds of needing to take customers offline.

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

“There is a good chance load-shedding would not be necessary tonight, but outage schedules are provided on GPA’s social media page as a precaution,” she said. “Again, the schedule is posted on our website and social media page should the need for load-shedding arise.”

Typical measures to minimize the demand on GPA during the evening were underway Friday, John Benavente, GPA general manager, said in a press release.

The measures include having large government agencies, such as the Port Authority of Guam, the Guam Waterworks Authority and the Guam International Airport Authority, utilize their emergency generators during peak evening hours.

GPA also made preparations with large hotels to switch over to their backup generators, should demand begin to approach the GPA output capacity. Having bigger business partners on standby avoids needlessly using fuel, while allowing for quick action to avoid an outage for a large area of customers, Simon Sanchez, member of the Consolidated Commission on Utilities, confirmed for the Post.

A generator called Piti No. 8, which tripped Thursday night due to a defective transformer temperature monitor, was back online Friday and slowly increasing its output. A 45-megawatt unit at the Cabras Power Plant remained offline, possibly due to a tube leak, according to GPA, which said that crews were working to find the “root cause” of the generator’s malfunction.

GPA stated it was able to avoid outages when the first generator tripped Thursday, but that some customers experienced about a 20-minute interruption Friday morning when the Cabras unit went offline.

Any load-shedding outages will last one hour, according to information published by GPA.