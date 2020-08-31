The Guam Power Authority and Guam Waterworks Authority have announced the opening of their customer service lobbies as well as modifications to their operations in line with the governor's Executive Order 20-29.

Customer service lobbies

GPA and GWA customer service lobbies at Fadian, Mangilao, and the Julale Shopping Center in Hagåtña will reopen for cashiering and critical customer services on Monday, Aug. 31.

The customer service lobby in Upper Tumon will be open from 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday-Friday to help customers. However, on-site payment can be made using only the drive-thru option.

Customer and payment call centers and payment drive‐thru services will continue. GPA and GWA also offer online and telephone options for payments and inquiries.

• GPA Online Services: Review or verify your GPA or GWA account information and payment: paygpa.com and paygwa.com, or the mobile GPWA app.

• GPA Customer Service: 647-5787, 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday through Friday.

• GPA Pay-by-Phone: 647-5787, 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday through Friday.

An automated attendant via GPA’s Interactive Voice Response line at 648-3000 and/or 1-855-977-2002 is available to receive phone payments after hours.

• GWA Customer Service: 647-7800/7803, 6:30 a.m.-6 p.m. Monday through Friday.

• GWA Pay-by-Phone: 647-4PAY (4729) 7:30 a.m.-6 p.m., Monday through Friday.

• Payment Drop Box (checks only):

Gloria B. Nelson Public Service Building, 688 Route 15, Fadian, Mangilao (along back road to Andersen); and the GPWA Upper Tumon location (behind GTA), 578 N. Marine Corps Drive. Check payments can be dropped off anytime.

• Mail-in Payment(s): GPA Send to: P.O. Box 21868, Guam Main Facility, Guam 96921 or to GWA at P.O. Box 3010, Hagåtña, GU 96932

GWA new installations

Inspections for new water/sewer service and installations can be scheduled by appointment. Customers can call 300-6058 from 8:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday or email permits@guamwaterworks.org

Trouble Calls/Emergencies/Service Interruptions

GPA: 475-1472/3/4.

GWA: 646-4211.