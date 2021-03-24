GPA, GWA eye June 1 to resume disconnections

The Guam Power Authority and Guam Waterworks Authority have agreed on June 1 as the date to resume disconnections for non-payment. The proposal is a compromise to the May 15 date initially proposed by GWA and the July timeframe earlier offered by GPA.

The utilities will continue suspension of credit card restrictions and expand convenient customer service, assist with federal and local financial assistance programs, and support legislation that provides financial assistance to ratepayers, according to a presentation made Tuesday night.

Both utilities also presented their payment plan options with the Consolidated Commission on Utilities, although CCU approval is not required to resume disconnections as it is an operational decision management can make on its own, according to Commissioner Simon Sanchez.

GPA General Manager John Benavente said 90% of customers with delinquent accounts surveyed prefer an auto-enroll option. This would automatically place customers with past-due balances into a 12-month payment plan, which will require the ratepayer to pay their current bill plus 1/12 of the amount owed.

GPA's other proposed options include a tiered plan, which will transfer the outstanding balance to managed debt recovery, and a term plan, which includes customized plans for customers intending to make balloon payments on their past-due balances.

GWA customers will be eligible to enter a payment plan of up to 12 months, with outstanding balances spread evenly among those months. The customers' average monthly billing will be factored into the payment plan to ensure customers remain current, and a promissory note will be required, according to Tuesday's presentation.

Disconnections had been suspended since March 2020 to account for the COVID-19 pandemic and the detrimental effects it had on people's paychecks.

While the vast majority of accounts, both at GPA and GWA, are currently in good standing, the power utility is reporting $4.6 million in outstanding payments, while the water utility is counting about $3.3 million outstanding, excluding hotels.

The utilities are also supporting federal financial assistance programs for ratepayers, and on Tuesday commissioners discussed using some of the $661 million coming to GovGuam through the American Rescue Plan.

Sanchez expressed some caution.

"If the governor is willing to give us $8 million to $10 million that we could apply to these receivables, then that would help. The only thing I get nervous about is the other 95% of people saying, 'Why are you paying their bill but not my bill?'" Sanchez said. "That's a Pandora's box once you open."

Benavente said he will be writing to the governor about revenue losses and could also inform the governor about the outstanding balances in the communication.