GPA, GWA hold off on disconnections

The Guam Power Authority and Guam Waterworks Authority have temporarily suspended account disconnections for nonpayment.

GPA has suspended disconnections through March 31.

GWA will temporarily suspend service disconnections for 14 days from the agency's announcement Monday.

GPA has closed customer service lobbies at its main office at Fadian Point, in Mangilao; Julale Shopping Center, in Hagåtña; and Upper Tumon to help avert the spread of the virus that causes COVID-19. The closures are to last 14 days.

GPA customers can still pay their bills at paygpa.com, by mail or at the Department of Administration's Treasurer of Guam counter in the ITC building in Tamuning.

GWA's customer service locations are closed until further notice, but customers can pay at www.paygwa.com; by mail, by phone, 647-4PAY (4729); or at the Treasurer of Guam's ITC location.