The Hagåtña satellite office for Guam Power Authority and Guam Waterworks Authority is open for payments and other customer service operations, according to GPA spokesman Art Perez.

Business operations resumed on Monday. Hours of operation are 8 a.m.-5 p.m., Monday to Friday, he said.

Customers and employees must adhere to public health requirements, including wearing masks, social distancing and temperature checks.

Early last week, GPA closed the Hagåtña and Fadian offices out of caution after an employee tested positive. Fadian opened on Wednesday, to include drive-thru services.

Perez said both sites underwent deep cleaning.