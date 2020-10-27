 GPA, GWA customer service counters close due to COVID

CUSTOMERS: Customers wait to be called at the Guam Power Authority/Guam Waterworks Authority customer service office in the Julale Shopping Center in Hagåtña in April 2019. This office and the GPA/GWA customer service lobby at Fadian will be closed for sanitation and deep cleaning for a few days. Post file photo

The Hagåtña satellite office for Guam Power Authority and Guam Waterworks Authority is open for payments and other customer service operations, according to GPA spokesman Art Perez.

Business operations resumed on Monday. Hours of operation are 8 a.m.-5 p.m., Monday to Friday, he said. 

Customers and employees must adhere to public health requirements, including wearing masks, social distancing and temperature checks. 

Early last week, GPA closed the Hagåtña and Fadian offices out of caution after an employee tested positive. Fadian opened on Wednesday, to include drive-thru services.

Perez said both sites underwent deep cleaning.

