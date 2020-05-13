The Guam Power Authority and Guam Waterworks Authority will reopen their customer service lobbies for in-person transactions while continuing the drive-thru payment windows today.

GPA and GWA announced the following walk-in counters will be open Monday through Friday:

• Fadian customer service lobby, 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.

• Julale Shopping Center in Hagåtña, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

• Upper Tumon, located behind GTA, 7:30 a.m. to 6 p.m.

For GPA drive-thru payments, service is available at:

• ANZ Bank Julale Branch drive-thru window in Hagåtña, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

• Gloria B. Nelson Public Service Building in Fadian, 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.

For GWA drive-thru:

• Monday to Friday at the Fadian location from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. and Upper Tumon location from 6:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Drive-thru locations will accept cash, check and credit card payments for utility bills and payment plans only.

Customers 55 and older, persons with disabilities and veterans will receive priority line access at all locations on Tuesdays and Thursdays only until noon.

Masks, temperature checks

All patrons entering GPA/GWA facilities are required to wear a face mask, maintain social distancing of 6 feet at all times, and will be subject to a mandatory temperature screening.

Customers experiencing fever, cough or shortness of breath are asked to refrain from entering utility agency premises. Due to social distancing requirements, access to facilities is limited to customers only.