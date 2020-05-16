GPA, GWA spend $2M in double pay

Editor's note: This is the first in a two-part report about the Guam Power Authority and Guam Waterworks Authority's double pay expenses during the pandemic. The first part covers the GPA numbers.

While the latest opinion from the attorney general excludes health workers from the Guam Memorial Hospital and government clinics from the double pay policy because of a limitation in existing rules, nothing has stopped the Guam Power Authority and Guam Waterworks Authority from issuing double pay – for a limited time – to a long list of personnel and top-level managers.

GPA had paid more than $1 million in total pay to employees throughout a month and a half, through the pay periods covering March 28 through April 25. These employees worked both on-site and away from the office, or teleworking, according to the utility.

Payroll for GWA cost twice as much, at a little more than $2 million through the same pay periods. GWA's $2 million total, however, covers gross pay, rather than just double pay, so its double pay cost is also about $1 million.

Top-level managers were the highest earners of double pay, according to documents released to The Guam Daily Post under a Freedom of Information Act request.

According to GPA, double pay was issued because the governor declared a public health emergency and the power utility's normal business was closed.

The employees were paid double pay because they were: required to report to work to keep power running; act on customer inquiries and other customer-related matters; transfer collections to bond trustees in compliance with bond covenants; pay vendors; support operational changes brought on in response to COVID-19, including IT support for teleworking; and provide for the procurement of goods in response to the pandemic, according to GPA.

GWA employees were similarly paid under its rules and regulations, and in consideration of the governor's executive order and Department of Administration circular, according to GWA General Manager Miguel Bordallo.