GPA, GWA to meet with ratepayers tonight

Officials with the Guam Power Authority and Guam Waterworks Authority will be meeting with residents down south as the two agencies look to share more information on how to avoid impending disconnections for nonpayment.

In light of the economic impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic, the utility agencies suspended their regular policies that cut off customers who have past-due accounts. That consideration for customers is set to end on June 1.

GPA and GWA scheduled village meetings around the island to help customers avoid service interruptions and enroll those with debts into payment plans. Similar outreach events have already been conducted in Barrigada, Piti and Dededo.

Tonight's community meeting begins 6 p.m. at the Yona village entrance, which GPA stated was "near (the) carabao statue" just off Route 4.

GovGuam representatives handling the Emergency Rental Assistance program, which can help pay utility bills, will also be on hand to share information with residents.

Payment plans

GWA is encouraging customers to contact the agency or use the online customer portal at https://gwa.custhelp.com to sign up for a payment plan to avoid disconnection.

Come June, GPA will automatically apply a payment plan for most residential and commercial customers who have past-due account balances of $25 or more. Residential post-paid and commercial customers will be enrolled in a 12-month payment plan. For residential prepaid customers, this means 50% of each payment will be applied to their past-due balance.

Payment arrangements are available subject to utility approval and are based on account status and history, according to a press release from GPA.