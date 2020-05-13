GPA, GWA to reopen walk-in customer service counters tomorrow, May 14

The Guam Power Authority and Guam Waterworks Authority will reopen will their customer service lobbies for in-person transactions while continuing the drive-thru payment windows.

GPA and GWA announced the following walk-in counters will be open Monday through Friday starting tomorrow:

• Fadian customer service lobby 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.

• Julale Shopping Center in Hagåtña from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

• Upper Tumon, located behind GTA, from 7:30 a.m. to 6 p.m.

For GPA drive-thru, service is available at:

• ANZ Bank Julale Branch drive-thru window in Hagåtña, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

• Gloria B. Nelson Public Service Building in Fadian from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.

For GWA drive-thru:

• Monday to Friday at the Fadian location from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. and Upper Tumon location from 6:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Drive through locations will accept cash, check and credit card payments for utility bills and payment plans only.

Customers 55 and older, persons with disabilities and veterans will receive priority line access at all locations on Tuesdays and Thursdays only until noon.

All entering GPA/GWA facilities are required to wear a face mask, maintain social distancing of 6 feet at all times, and will be subject to a mandatory temperature screening. Customers experiencing symptoms of fever, cough or shortness of breath are kindly asked to refrain from entering GPWA premises. Due to social distancing requirements, access to facilities is limited to customers only.