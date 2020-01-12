GPA holds hearing on intermittent power disruptions

Whether it be environmental concerns, worries that policy would disincentivize solar energy system ownership, or questions on the technology desired, it appears that members of the public had a lot to say about the Guam Power Authority's proposed resolution to require some form of frequency mitigation or battery for all future solar and wind turbine systems, if those customers want to be tied to the power grid.

GPA held a hearing Thursday night to gather input from stakeholders. Members of the Consolidated Commission on Utilities and Public Utilities Commission were also in attendance.

Jeff Voacolo, the chief operations officer at Micronesia Renewable Energy Inc., said he was against the resolution because it would dissuade future homeowners, businesses and government entities from installing solar energy systems. The proposed policy would also be counterproductive to a 50% renewable energy goal, which the utility supported, Voacolo wrote.

The cost of a battery or frequency mitigation system would also be counterproductive to potential savings for the Guam Department of Education, for which there is legislation on solar energy procurement, according to Voacolo.

Moneka De Oro, a policy and curriculum fellow at the Micronesia Climate Change Alliance, said it was imperative to take serious action to curb carbon emissions in light of various climate change issues.

"Anything that we do to disincentivize the solar and renewable energy industry on this island is detrimental. ... We need to put the needs of our entire planet above profits," De Oro said.

The GPA resolution was developed to counter future problems with intermittency from solar energy systems.

Since the commissioning of the first utility-scale solar power plant in Dandan, Inarajan, GPA has been challenged with intermittency, or sudden fluctuations in power output.

Now, there are also more than 2,000 customers under the net energy metering program, resulting in more than 23 megawatts of solar capacity for the power grid, which is also prone to intermittency and is causing reliability issues, according to GPA.

During Thursday's hearing, the utility presented data showing inconsistent solar energy production within the power grid.

According to GPA General Manager John Benavente, about 6,000 customers are affected every time a generator drops or there is a major drop in solar energy. This results in load shedding because the system is unable recover quick enough and accommodate for the loss of power, he said.

Following the Inarajan solar power plant, GPA required all utility-scale projects to include battery storage for smoother power output.

The utility also plans to commission a 16-megawatt battery in Inarajan and a 24-megawatt battery in Hagåtña within the next two months to help with current intermittency and decrease outages.

But that $35 million investment may not be future-proof as the continued addition of solar energy systems without batteries would continue to degrade the reliability of the system, GPA warned.

The new power plant would also be quicker to handle those sudden losses of power, but it won't be commissioned until the end of 2022, Benavente said.

Voacolo said he did not believe net energy metering customers were contributing to disarray within the power grid. While concentrated solar power at the Inarajan power plant would lead to intermittency issues, it would be difficult to see how 23 megawatts of solar energy spread throughout the island would result in 27 outages as of Oct. 31, 2019, Voacolo wrote.

"If this is truly the case, I believe we have major concerns on the generation, transmission and distribution of the grid rather than a NEM customer issue," he added.

Voacolo recommended the utility and solar industry work together on an independent study of the grid or a timeline for coupled systems – solar energy plus battery storage.

Per the resolution, GPA wants the battery or frequency regulation requirement to take effect on March 1.

GPA has other ideas to mitigate solar penetration on the grid. A resolution awaiting PUC review hopes to revert current net energy metering policy so that customers are not allowed to roll over excess credit. The utility also continues to seek a change in the net energy metering rider so that only avoided costs, rather than the full retail rate, are paid to net energy metering customers.