GPA holds off on fuel surcharge hike

Rather than increase the fuel surcharge between February and the end of July, the Guam Power Authority has now recommended maintaining the surcharge at 8.6 cents per kilowatt-hour by using $5 million from fiscal year 2021 capital improvement funding and by petitioning the Public Utilities Commission to use $10 million from its self-insurance fund.

This should still leave about $10 million in the self-insurance fund, but GPA will also have to petition the PUC for a surcharge beginning August 2021, to build up the fund again.

This would add $1.45 to residential monthly bills until the fund is fully restored in more than five years, according to GPA's presentation.

"The actions above provide significant assistance to our ratepayers during this unprecedented public health disaster," GPA General Manager John Benavente stated Tuesday night, when the Consolidated Commission on Utilities accepted the recommendation.

GPA initially recommended a nearly 28% increase to about 11 cents per kWh in order to meet halfway an anticipated $30 million underrecovery of its fuel cost by the end of July.

But at the request of the CCU, the utility began looking through its financial resources and ways to curb spending in order to avoid a rate hike during the pandemic.

During discussions, Commissioner Francis Santos also asked how much could GPA save with a freeze on hiring and increments.

"Pay for performance is what, $800,000 per year? All the employees are out there, despite this pandemic, working real hard to keep the power on. That, to me, in my opinion, would just cause another pandemic with employees," Benavente said.

"I can understand picking salaries and all of that but, to me, that doesn't solve the problem. They all have bills to pay and all of that stuff and we don't need to do that," he added.

Talk of curbing employee salaries is "very demoralizing," Benavente added, also stating that he felt he needed to stand up against the idea.

But "on the other side" of things, CCU Chairman Joey Duenas said he knows GPA will control its hiring, to which Benavente agreed.