GPA interviews: Firefighters, police engaged in gambling

The Guam Power Authority has determined that seven employees engaged in online gambling using an app they downloaded onto their personal cellphones, and have received written instruction and caution in accordance with personnel rules regarding such offenses.

The employees used the app for different lengths of time last year but generally began after the pandemic started.

A memorandum of interviews within GPA's internal audit office shows some employees either were introduced to the gambling app by law enforcement or knew that police officers, firefighters, court marshals and military personnel were using it, and didn't think they were doing anything wrong or illegal because of that.

Guam Fire Department spokeswoman Cherika Chargualaf said GFD had not received any inquiries referring to GFD employees being involved in the gambling app. A response from the Judiciary of Guam is pending.

Title 9, Chapter 64 of Guam Law outlines punishments for gambling and GPA personnel rules bar gambling on its premises.

The GPA internal audit office interviewed 11 employees about gambling at the worksite before identifying the seven. From the 11 employees interviewed, eight indicated they were aware gambling was illegal and a violation of personnel rules. Three said they learned that only during the interviews.

While no GPA-issued equipment or resources were used, some activity did occur on government premises, according to GPA General Manager John Benavente.

Sen. Clynton Ridgell wrote to Benavente in early March, informing him that an anonymous letter submitted to lawmakers alleged that GPA managers and employees were engaging in a gambling group during work hours.

Benavente promised an independent investigation would be conducted by the GPA internal auditor.

These claims came on the heels of gambling allegations at other agencies and the termination of A.B. Won Pat Airport Authority police officer Jericho Santos for his role in promoting a poker app among colleagues.

In fact, the GPA internal audit report cites the same poker app named in Santos' termination papers, "PokerBros."

The audit report states that PokerBros uses a "play money model," but club agents can process deposits and withdrawals by attributing real value to PokerBros chips, and then exchanging them for cash after the game is finished, effectively making the club a real-money club.

According to the audit memorandum, the personnel services administrator called a meeting with her supervisors to ask if they had any knowledge of gambling in the human resources division. One employee asked to meet after lunch and admitted he downloaded the gambling app on his phone and knew of others who did the same. These employees also wanted to meet with the administrator.

They admitted to downloading the poker app and using it between July 2020 and October 2020. Two of the three employees who came forward were named in the anonymous letter, but all three said they played during their leisure time and not during work hours. They said others were involved but they did not want to identify them. Another employee, described as the boyfriend of a named individual in the anonymous letter, was identified by both the personnel services administrator and assistant general manager of administration.

Four customer service employees confirmed they engaged in online gambling with their phones.

One employee said she was introduced to the game by her partner's cousin and did not think it was illegal because GPD, GFD and military members were involved with it. This employee played during her breaks and lunch hour.

Three employees from Human Resources disclosed to the personnel services administrator that they participated in online gambling, but the audit office interviewed only two of them. The third stated she acquired legal counsel.

One of the HR employees said he was introduced to the app by a GPD officer who was linked to an airport authority group. He did not believe he was doing anything wrong and stated he played during his leisure time, away from work.

Another employee said he began participating in July 2020 and that the group was run by a police officer. He said he was aware that police, marshals and firefighters also were involved, so he didn't think it was wrong or illegal.

At the Transmission and Distribution Division, the boyfriend of one of the HR employees stated he only watched a friend play the app and wasn't involved himself.

But another Transmission and Distribution employee said he knew online gambling was illegal when the news came to light. He said he used the app after hours and during lockdown.

The Port Authority of Guam and airport authority also have disciplined their employees for engaging in gambling. GPD is conducting an administrative review after one of its officers was named by federal authorities.

As a result of this issue, GPA's Benavente has issued an internal memorandum of caution on the "Prohibition of Gambling and Similar Games of Chance."