GPA issues fourth $100 credit

Guam Power Authority customers will see a decrease in their bills as a result of the fourth increment of the $100 energy credit being applied to all GPA accounts for the March billing cycle, the utility agency announced in a press release.

Customers of the agency can receive up to $500 in credit through the Prugråman Ayuda Para I Taotao-ta energy credit program for a total of five months. Since the program's launch in July 2022, clients have experienced a decrease in their bills.

The credit program was extended in December 2022 and will conclude at the end of April 2023, GPA said in the release.

The agency said, because of the unprecedented high rise in global fuel costs, Public Law 36-123 authorized the extension of the program to counteract the Levelized Energy Adjustment Clause, or the fuel portion of power bills.

“The monthly credits have been a welcome relief for GPA’s customers and we thank Gov. (Lou) Leon Guerrero, her administration and the senators of the 37th Guam Legislature for making this utility subsidy possible,” said GPA General Manager John Benavente. “Our customer service team confirmed today that the fourth increment of the $100 utility credit has been successfully applied to all active GPA accounts. We encourage customers to log in to their online accounts to view the credit or manage their accounts.”

The fifth and final installment of the $100 monthly energy credit is expected to be applied to April's bills and the credit will be reflected on both residential and commercial customers' power bill statements, GPA said in the release.

“Customers needing financial assistance can take advantage of programs currently available, such as the Department of Administration’s Emergency Rental Assistance program and the federally funded Guam Homeowner Assistance Fund program," Benavente stated. “Call our GPA customer service team to learn more and how to apply.”

For more information, contact the agency’s customer service center at 671-647-5787 or visit GPA’s website at guampowerauthority.com.