GPA launches new website with 'customer in mind'

The Guam Power Authority revealed its new and redesigned website earlier this week.

On Tuesday, GPA officially launched its new website designed "with the customer in mind."

"With the new look and feel, the site allows for easier navigation, while the homepage offers convenient quick links to GPA customer service portals and online tools frequently used by its customers," GPA stated in a press release.

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

The new features allow customers to find answers to frequently asked questions, view outages, receive alerts of outages, use a search bar, pay their bills and learn energy-saving tips.

The redesign of the website was a "direct result of GPA's customer service survey," said James Borja, GPA utility services administrator in the Customer Service Division.

"GPA listened to what our customers shared about how they used our site and the challenges they had finding important information. We anticipated their needs and worked to improve their online experience," Borja stated in the release.

According to the GPA official, the COVID-19 pandemic played a role in the redesign because of a "significant increase in online payments."

"We want the GPA website to be a tool that our customers could use easily and often. We also learned that some customers still do not want the added risk of exposing themselves to public places. The online tools are convenient and give customers better options to engage with us," Borja added.

GPA General Manager John Benavente further encouraged customers to use the new website and its features.

"We encourage our customers to utilize the website, along with our mobile site, to manage their accounts, pay their bills online, gain access to our latest news and learn more about GPA's long-term energy initiative," Benavente stated in the release.

Customers are invited to visit the new website at guampowerauthority.com.