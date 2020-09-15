GPA launches Power Alerts, a two-way SMS outage information system

The Guam Power Authority has launched a two-way mobile SMS outage information system.

Power Alerts is a mobile short messaging platform GPA will use to keep customers informed of any scheduled or unscheduled outages.

“We are making more investments into energy solutions to be more efficient, save our customers money and keep the community informed of issues affecting power services,” John Benavente, GPA general manager said. “Power Alerts will help reduce the high call volume we receive at our dispatch center and ensure customers have immediate access to information of any outage affecting them, 24 hours a day. This will also assist in fast tracking reported outages, enabling GPA to respond quicker and more efficiently with the necessary resources.”

GPA customers whose mobile numbers are connected to an active power account are automatically enrolled in Power Alerts. The text messages will be sent from the toll-free number, 1-855-252-9998. To confirm or update your mobile number, you can go online to PayGPA.com or call customer service at 647-5787.

With GPA Power Alerts, customers are able to:

Receive information about a scheduled or unscheduled outage.

Report an outage affecting their home or business.

Report private account streetlights that are out.

Benavente said Power Alerts is significant and exciting because of the capabilities it offers customers but also because it’s part of GPA’s evolution to “focus on the needs of our customers.”

“This ensures we are actively engaging you and meeting those needs by providing resources and programs to help save on energy costs,” he stated.