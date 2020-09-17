When the Guam Power Authority sent a "Welcome" text message to thousands of customers at 9 a.m. Thursday, it "overloaded" certain phone companies, GPA stated.

"After the initial launch, GPA was notified that some local cellular networks became overloaded," GPA stated in a press release. GPA did not name the phone companies.

"GPA worked with local carriers to resolve the issue and will have the system send out the welcome messages again," GPA stated, adding: "This will ensure every customer receives it and is able to interact with GPA via the "Power Alert."

GPA's Power Alert is a two-way short-messaging system that allows GPA to share information with customers and for customers to report outages and other issues.

GPA has about 51 residential, business and government customers, the agency has stated.

For more information, visit PowerAlerts.guampowerauthority.com or call GPA Customer Service at 647-5787/8/9.