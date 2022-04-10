Costs for the 41-megawatt reserve generation facility for the Ukudu power plant project could increase as a result of exceeding a March 31 deadline to confirm availability of the installation site in Cabras, Piti.

Bill 213-36, which would create an exemption for the construction of the facility, passed the Legislature on April 1 and has not yet been signed into law, although the Guam Power Authority believes the governor will enact the measure.

Speaker Therese Terlaje during debate on Bill 213 this past session noted that GPA General Manager John Benavente had indicated that a price increase would be needed primarily due to the expiration of price quotes, mainly on engines to be purchased.

The KEPCO-KEWP consortium holds the agreement with GPA for the Ukudu power plant project, inclusive of the reserve unit.

GPA told The Guam Daily Post that it would be addressing the cost concern with KEPCO now that Bill 213 has passed after March 31.

Potential cost increase and less savings

"The price of the Cabras 41-MW project will be increased after March 31," the speaker read out in session on March 30, quoting an answer from Benavente on why there was a deadline the next day.

"Although it could still be beneficial to ratepayers, the additional cost reduces savings to ratepayers ... As we all know, inflation is on the rise. The world is experiencing supply difficulties on almost all materials and parts needed. We have managed to keep the contract costs as is up to this time despite the project being a loss to KEPCO due to high relocation costs and inflationary increase on project costs. The magnitude of the increase would determine the viability of continuing the Cabras project," Terlaje added as she continued to quote Benavente.

In other words, the speaker continued, costs would go up and GPA and KEPCO might scrap the project altogether.

Despite this, lawmakers recessed until April 1 to engross bills for voting.

Terlaje did have reservations about Bill 213, and along with Sens. Sabina Perez and Amanda Shelton, voted against the measure.

The Guam Daily Post also asked what it would mean for the Ukudu power plant project as a whole if building the reserve at Cabras, Piti couldn't take place.

In a brief response, GPA stated: "The main 198MW Ukudu plant project at Ukudu is not impacted by Bill 213-36 and the Piti 41MW plant."

Cabras was the most suitable location for the reserve due to existing infrastructure, and the reserve is integral to the Ukudu project.

Guam law bars the construction of fossil fuel power generation facilities with capacity in excess of 1 megawatt within 1,500 feet of a school. As Jose Rios Middle School in Piti would be within 1,200 feet of the 41-MW reserve, the exemption in Bill 213 was needed.

But before the bill made it to session for voting, the power utility had been pushing to have it publicly heard, along with a refinancing measure, Bill 212-36.

Bill 213 was introduced on Oct. 12, 2021, by Sen. Joe San Agustin. It was ultimately referred to the legislative committee on power and energy utilities, headed by Sen. Clynton Ridgell, on Oct. 26, 2021.

Ridgell had been critical of the Ukudu plant project, which has seen controversy, partly due to being another another fossil-fuel-powered facility, but also due to the fact that the KEPCO-KEWP consortium. Korea East-West Power, KEWP, was the project manager for the now-defunct Cabras 3 and 4 power plants, which suffered a catastrophic explosion in August 2015.

In mid-November 2021, GPA issued a release, appealing to Ridgell to hold hearings for Bill 213 and 212, which the utility said were crucial for efforts to lower rates and emissions.

Public hearings for both bills were eventually held in late January.

Bill 212 passed in the February session, but Bill 213 was still in committee at that time.

The committee report on Bill 213 wasn't filed until March 29, the same day it was added to the session agenda, as lawmakers wrapped up debate on all other bills for the March session.

Ridgell, along with Sens. Telena Nelson and Mary Torres, were absent and excused from voting on Bill 213 and other bills on April 1.