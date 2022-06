The Guam Power Authority announced Friday the GPWA mobile phone application is scheduled for updates July 1.

The updates will address application bug fixes, improve application stability and allow compatibility with newer devices, GPA stated in a press release.

As the updates are being implemented, the application will remain fully operational, according to GPA. The updates will be available for download only from the Apple and Google Play App Stores, GPA stated.