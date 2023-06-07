GPA: Nearly 41% of customers restored

The Guam Power Authority has added a new statistic to its daily reporting: Customers restored.

GPA had been reporting only system load restored up until Tuesday, when the utility also began updating the percentage of actual customers restored.

According to GPA, 56% of the system load was restored by Tuesday afternoon, which correlates to power being restored to nearly 41% of the utility's customer base. The overall system load is higher than the percentage of customers restored because commercial and industrial loads are higher than residential loads, GPA stated.

GPA also is continuing to energize water wells in Yigo and Dededo, as well as the Talo'fo'fo'-Apra transmission line and the Navy Radio Barrigada substation, along with other urgent needs islandwide.

The power utility also continues with phase two of its post-typhoon recovery process, which is intended to restore as many customers as possible per feeder in areas with minimal typhoon damage.

Areas of focus over the next one to three days include:

• P-270: Route 16 from McDonald’s to Route 1 (left side of Route 16 northbound).

• P-310: Harmon McDonald’s on to Route 1, including Taitano Road.

• P-250: Ordot-Chalan Pago area, including Maimai Road.

• P-204: Chalan San Antonio from the mayor’s office toward Fahrenholt Avenue, and areas behind GPO.

• P-280: Anigua substation toward Maina, and through to Asan valley.

• P-262: Talo'fo'fo' village to Windward Hills Road, and on toward Route 4 including Baza Gardens vicinity and down to the Ipan area.

• P-206: Route 1 northbound from the Tamuning substation (behind First Hawaiian Bank) to Airport Road.

• P-202: Route 1 from the Tamuning substation to East Hagåtña (old Nissan Motors).

Outages and interruptions

"The islandwide power system may be unstable, with fluctuating voltages, power interruptions and intermittencies occurring during restoration and recovery, especially after a strong typhoon. Outages or interruptions may occur after power has been restored," GPA stated in its update.

"This is not unusual as the grid is fragile and (a) period of system instability will occur until full restoration is completed. GPA will make every effort to have power restored as quickly as possible to its customers. Once full restoration is completed around the island, the system will stabilize and less power interruptions will occur."