GPA: Nearly 91% of customers have power

The Guam Power Authority had restored nearly 91% of customers by Monday afternoon, just a few percentage points shy of the 95% recovery the utility targeted to reach Monday, although the day wasn't yet over.

The power utility reported significant progress with restoring customers in Yigo and Dededo over the weekend, and said transmission line repairs from "Piti to Apra" and "Piti to Orote" had been completed.

Repairs to the Hagåtña-Harmon transmission line have begun, according to a GPA release.

"Isolated outages and lane closures (Route 1, Tamuning and Upper Tumon) may be necessary and will be announced in separate advisories," the release added. "Drivers are encouraged to use alternate routes. Please exercise caution while driving in these areas."

The utility is still in Phase 3 of its post-typhoon restoration process, which involves returning to isolated areas that are without power pending more extensive repair.

Phase 4 will begin about two weeks after phase three is substantially completed. This stage will include streetlight repair or replacement, and addressing power quality issues.

All water restored

While GPA is now in the last stretch of its journey to restore power service, the Guam Waterworks Authority announced last week that water services had been restored in all villages, although pocket outages may still occur.

The precautionary boil-water notice that was put in place after Typhoon Mawar has also been lifted for all villages.

The notice was lifted for most villages about two weeks ago, but was maintained for certain areas as the water utility continued to restore water service.

The typhoon cut off power and water to most residents in its immediate aftermath. Bacterial contamination can occur in the water supply when increased runoff enters the drinking water source if there is a loss of line pressure to less than 5 psi, a pipe break lasts more than 12 hours or there is a failure in the water treatment process.

As a precaution, residents were encouraged, but not required, to boil water before use, or to use bottled water.

An emergency declaration over the island's water supply availability also ended at 12:01 a.m. Saturday.

The declaration was first made June 3, and residents were told to only use water for public health, safety and welfare reasons.

With the emergency over, the public was able to resume using water for any purpose.