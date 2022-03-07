With a procurement challenge at the Superior Court of Guam now behind them, the Guam Power Authority and ENGIE Solar have moved on to negotiating the contract for GPA's Phase III utility scale renewable energy project.

A stay on the procurement was lifted on Jan. 28.

"When negotiations are completed, the contract will be presented to the CCU and PUC for review and approval," the utility stated.

The power authority is looking to utilize U.S. Navy properties at Naval Base Guam and South Finegayan for the project, and will be the first to include battery storage technology that could help power the island at night. It also one of the key projects expected to reduce Guam's reliance on fuel and help reduce rates by 2025.

That relief may not come soon enough for some as the Public Utilities Commission recently authorized another increase to the fuel surcharge, the portion of monthly consumer bills that pays for fuel. The surcharge is normally adjusted every six months but has done nothing but go up since February last year due to rising fuel costs and related factors.

In a 4-to-1 vote, commissioners adopted an option to increase the surcharge from about 17 cents per kilowatt-hour to about 18 cents per kWh, which translated to an average monthly increase of $9.38 to power bills, or about a 3.49% hike overall.

And now, the conflict between Ukraine and Russia has spurred discussion on how that might affect energy costs moving forward.

The challenge to GPA's Phase III procurement was brought on by GlidePath Marianas Operations Inc., the company that now operates the Dandan solar power plant, formerly operated by NRG Renew LLC, a subsidiary of NRG Energy Inc. GPA had decided to award the estimated $200 million project to ENGIE.

Glidepath challenged the procurement at the Office of Public Accountability but emerged unsuccessful.

The OPA determined that ENGIE's bid did not violate the procurement, that GPA's acceptance of ENGIE's bid was valid, that the utility's handling of the procurement did not render it sole source, and that the procurement record was not materially incomplete to prevent an award.

Glidepath appealed the OPA decision at the courts in October 2020. However, Superior Court Judge Elyze Iriarte ultimately affirmed the OPA's decision and determined that GPA did not violate Guam's procurement laws in awarding the renewable energy project to ENGIE.