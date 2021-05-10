Like many local families, the Guam Power Authority is turning to batteries for help when the lights go out.

Two facilities recently came online that store energy in utility-scale lithium-ion batteries. These energy storage systems, or ESS, are connected to the GPA grid, and already have resulted in improvements to power quality and reliability, according to the utility. The first, in Hagåtña, has a 24 megawatt capacity. The second, in Talofofo near a solar farm, has a 16 MW capacity.

Together, the battery storage facilities can provide up to 40 MW of energy for about a half-hour, according to Simon Sanchez, a member of the Consolidated Commission on Utilities, the board that oversees GPA.

"The goal is to reduce those pesky, short-term outages by 75%, and the initial data shows we're starting to do that," Sanchez told The Guam Daily Post.

Part of the data cited by Sanchez indicates a significant decrease in outages since the facilities became operational in March. Information provided by GPA tracked how many "feeders" or circuits were tripped following two power plants in Piti going offline.

Before the battery systems were installed, these outages would have caused between 11 and 20 circuits to trip. One similar outage was recorded the day the facility began contributing to the power grid, and only five circuits were tripped in that instance.

Data tracked by GPA also showed the Hagåtña facility helped to stabilize the "frequency" for the power grid. The improvement can prevent damage to equipment and infrastructure that can occur during quick shifts in electricity demand.

"The ESS is certainly much faster reacting to frequency changes than our conventional generators. It helps avoid automatic under frequency relays dumping loads whenever a generator trips or solar photovoltaics stop producing energy due to cloud cover," said John Benavente, general manager of GPA. "This helps improve system reliability, which is a substantial benefit to those customers who have had to endure the 15-minute outages in order to avoid an islandwide blackout."

The power authority also said the battery storage will help with the use of solar power at night. Not only will this better integrate renewable energy sources into the grid, costs to ratepayers can be decreased by displacing the use of diesel fuel during peak hours.

"Customers are already experiencing the real-time benefits including improved power quality with reliability and fewer impacts from under frequency power outages," the utility wrote in a pamphlet to ratepayers. "GPA has achieved this infrastructure milestone as these first-ever large battery energy storage systems are completed. These projects are realized as a $35 million system improvement, funded through GPA's 2014 bond issuance."

Both facilities will be operated and maintained by LG CNS, the South Korea-based tech giant, which has a 25-year contract with GPA.