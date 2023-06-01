The Guam Power Authority is planning to divide crews into three or more sectors (e.g., north, central and south) within the next two days to begin concentrated efforts at restoring power to as many customers as possible in areas with minimal damage to circuits.

“This phase of restoration will result in significantly boosting our recovery percentage over the second week of our post-typhoon restoration,” the utility stated Wednesday afternoon in a news release.

Nearly all of the major substations on Guam had been energized by Wednesday, leaving just one of 24 major substations pending. The substations need to be energized before feeders/circuits can be energized, which then allows increases in system load, or customer demand, as GPA continues to restore the islandwide power system in the aftermath of Typhoon Mawar.

Nearly 62% of feeders/circuits were energized as of Wednesday afternoon, and about 28% of the system load had been restored.

Moving forward, GPA plans to continue addressing critical areas, including water and wastewater services, in addition to launching the next phase of recovery within the next two days, which is to restore as many customers as possible where minimal damage occurred.

To address heavily damaged areas, GPA plans to activate a crew of 16 from the Commonwealth of the Northern Mariana Islands' Commonwealth Utilities Corp. for assistance, add bucket trucks to recovery efforts, activate mutual assistance crews from the American Public Power Association and equipment for 115 kilovolt tower repairs, and potentially activate APPA line crews for distribution-level assistance.

Two large production wells were also energized and on island power as of Wednesday. The Apra Heights substation had been energized, which will allow GPA to work on energizing the Ga'an wastewater treatment plant and the Tipalao wastewater treatment plant to avoid sewage overflows.

The Marbo substation had been energized to bring power to water wells in Marbo. The area from Pulantat to Pago Bay was energized, granting power to the Pago Bay water booster pump station and additional wells in the area.

The Orote substation was also energized Tuesday night. The substation provides power to the naval station, according to GPA, meaning Naval Base Guam can now begin to restore service at naval facilities. GPA also energized the cargo and handling area near the old terminal at the A.B. Won Pat International Airport.

The total number of water wells that have been restored or were on generator power was not available in GPA's Wednesday update.

A joint update Monday from GPA and GWA stated that about 50% of water wells were online.

GWA General Manager Miguel Bordallo said Tuesday afternoon, when he spoke before lawmakers during an emergency session, that the number fluctuates, but between 48% to 50% of all water wells were operable.

Thirty percent needed repairs or power restoration. Fourteen percent of water wells required motor replacements.

“We are currently only producing, operating half of our wells, so our production is limited,” Bordallo said Tuesday. “There is water in the system, but it is not sufficient to meet demand and fill the reservoirs, so we don't have sufficient pressure in many areas.”

Monday's joint update stated that 20% of water wells were nonoperational because generators were offline. Bordallo told The Guam Daily Post that electrical or mechanical issues arose during operation. Many were operating before Typhoon Mawar but developed issues. Some were slated for repairs that were pending before the typhoon hit, Bordallo said.

Robert Fenton Jr., the Region 9 administrator for the Federal Emergency Management Agency, told lawmakers at Tuesday's emergency session that GWA asked FEMA to assess generators at water wells.

“I have the (Army) Corps of Engineers assessing requirements at all the wells now, including the sewer station. The first 10 we're working on installing,” Fenton said.