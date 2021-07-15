GPA outlines which delinquent accounts will be disconnected

Although it resumed disconnections on June 1, the Guam Power Authority released a new advisory clarifying the circumstances that will result in loss of service.

The utility temporarily suspended cutting off power to accommodate residents who lost earnings due to the COVID-19 pandemic. It has been assisting its customers with upwards of a 12-month payment plan.

According to GPA, prepaid accounts that are under a $15 minimum credit are subject to immediate disconnection. Postpaid customers who are 45 days past due beginning June 8 are subject to disconnection as well.

“If you have fallen behind, please call GPA at (671) 647-5787/8/9 or visit any of the GPA customer service locations open Monday to Friday in the Julale Center in Hagåtña, or the Gloria B. Nelson Public Service Building in Fadian; and Monday to Saturday in Upper Tumon. Customers can also email: GPA at customersfirst@gpagwa.com and businessfirst@gpagwa.com,” the utility stated.