GPA: Piti 8 back but limited, Cabras 2 expected late Thursday or Friday

The Guam Power Authority is now expecting a downed baseload unit to return late Thursday or by Friday, while a recently resurrected unit runs on limited capacity.

GPA reported Monday that three baseload units remained offline.

Piti Unit 9 is offline and currently undergoing a conversion so that it can run on ultra-low-sulfur diesel fuel.

Piti Unit 8 and Cabras 2 were also down Monday. Piti Unit 8 was expected to come back Tuesday, and Cabras 2 was initially expected back Wednesday.

On Tuesday, GPA reported that Piti Unit 8 managed to come back online Monday, mitigating load shedding from 6 p.m. through 10 p.m., but went offline again later in the night, causing power interruptions in a few areas. Load shedding occurred for two hours, GPA stated.

By Wednesday afternoon, GPA reported that Piti Unit 8 managed to come back online Tuesday about a quarter before 2 p.m., but was limited to 28 megawatts. The machine is rated at 43 MW.

"Technicians are arriving (today) to address limitation," GPA acting Communication Manager Joyce Sayama said Wednesday, before adding that load shedding was not expected that night because Piti 8 was online and power demand was lower due to the cooler, rainy weather.

The Cabras 2 unit is now anticipated to be operational by late Thursday or by Friday. Cabras 2 had experienced a boiler leak and had been undergoing boiler tube repairs.

"Once these units are operational, power interruptions should be minimal as supply will meet demand," GPA stated Tuesday, regarding Piti 8 and Cabras 2.

"In the interim, GPA continues to operate its GWA asset generators to reduce system demand during peak. Navy facilities and interruptible load customers are also helping to minimize shortages and support the community. If load shedding becomes necessary, GPA will follow the posted one-hour schedule," GPA stated, adding that the load shedding schedule is to assist customers in planning in case of an outage, but does not mean interruptions are imminent.

Outages affected even the Guam Legislature, which had to delay session until the afternoon on Tuesday.

Sen. Joe San Agustin said Tuesday morning that the air conditioning system was offline as a result of the outage, and he was concerned about damage to the audio system. Carlo Branch, executive director for the Legislature, presumed the initial outage to be from load shedding.

Another outage affected the Legislature again in the afternoon, although the cause of that outage is unclear. Lawmakers were able to meet and carried out session despite pausing due to the outage.

GPA is in a vulnerable situation while Piti Unit 9 undergoes conversion, as that guarantees one generator will be unable to contribute capacity to the grid. After the conversion, Cabras 2 will be taken down for overhaul in October, which is expected to last about 50 days.

While the utility has been giving notice of the potential for load shedding, power fluctuations can be a concern for electronic appliances.

Public Law 22-21 holds GPA liable for damage caused to electric appliances when the damage is "proximately caused by power surges, voltage fluctuations or frequency fluctuations" in power supplied by GPA, as long as the damage is not due to negligence or the result of a defect.

Consumers would have to prove that the appliance or electrical device was damaged by "a variation of voltage or a variation of frequency or a surge in power supplied by" GPA.

Sayama said any customer is free to file a damage claim with GPA.