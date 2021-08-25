The recent stop work order issued by the Department of Public Works on the solar power plant project in Mangilao could significantly harm power consumers because missed deadlines could result in increased fuel surcharge costs and potential federal penalties.

And a prolonged delay could result in project cancellation, Guam Power Authority General Manager John Benavente told the Consolidated Commission on Utilities on Tuesday.

The power plant is owned by a subsidiary of Korea Electric Power Company, and Samsung E&C America is the construction contractor.

DPW issued a stop work order on Aug. 21, suspending all work on the project other than to comply with the notice of violation issued by the Guam Environmental Protection Agency to Samsung E&C America on July 29.

The stop order remains in effect, according to DPW Director Vince Arriola.

Stormwater runoff impacted nearby private residences and Marbo Cave, a popular hiking and tourist destination, which led to the Guam EPA investigation in late July.

Officials confirmed that approved erosion and sediment controls at the solar farm were not fully installed. Other measures were in the process of being installed, but construction already was well underway.

Ratepayers won't bear the burden of covering the cost of mitigation and compliance - that is KEPCO's responsibility - but project delays could hit customers' pocketbooks.

The Mangilao solar plant is part of GPA's Phase 2 renewable energy projects. KEPCO is to sell solar power it generates to the utility for 25 years, which should reduce fuel costs in turn.

Fuel surcharge

Prior to the stop order, KEPCO reported it was ahead of its commissioning deadline and was on track for a December 2021 commissioning date. That would place it in time for the next regular update of the Levelized Energy Adjustment Clause, or fuel surcharge. This portion of the power bill pays for GPA's cost to purchase fuel, and was recently increased due to rising fuel costs and GPA's underrecovery, or losses on fuel purchases.

The first year of LEAC savings is forecast to be nearly $18 million, or $50,000 per day, once the Mangilao plant is operating.

"Extended delays of the solar plant commissioning would deny ratepayers $50,000 per day of LEAC savings, thus improving the potential for a higher LEAC recommendation in February 2022," Benavente said.

Federal penalties

GPA also is under a consent decree with the U.S. EPA, for which the KEPCO power plant is key. Ratepayers may be subject to penalties if the project is not completed or misses its commissioning date.

"Ratepayers have a significant stake in seeing this solar plant being successfully completed as early as possible," Benavente added in his presentation.

The stop order is between DPW and KEPCO, but CCU member Francis Santos asked if there was anything the utility could do to support the project proceeding.

Commissioner Simon Sanchez said none of the commissioners are happy with the environmental issues, but his personal fear is the developer could walk away from the project, noting that the project is substantially in progress, but KEPCO and Samsung also are facing lawsuits from the government and a nearby property owner.

"It just creates a great uncertainty," Sanchez said.

Benavente said the message GPA officials are trying to send is they understand there are environmental issues, but if mitigation is taking place, "then please don't stop the whole project."

Guam Waterworks Authority General Manager Miguel Bordallo stated that mitigation work can be, and should be, separated from the work on the project.

"Allowing the contractor to continue and asking DPW to allow the contractor to continue, I don't think jeopardizes anybody's remedies in terms of whatever lawsuits may be brought. That's a separate issue and should be maintained that way and that I think should be the position of GPA and the CCU," Bordallo said.

CCU Chair Joey Duenas said the companies are not small and have a lot resources and a reputation to maintain, and they have invested significant resources in the project, so he does not foresee them walking away.

He asked Benavente to send a letter to DPW stating GPA agrees the companies should be held responsible and perform mitigation, but that they also be allowed to continue working on the solar project.

"That's all you can do," he added.