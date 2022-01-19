GPA: Power plant loan in jeopardy without distance exemption

Without an exemption from the law that requires fossil fuel facilities to be a certain distance away from schools, the lenders for Guam Ukudu Power LLC would not be comfortable lending money to build a 41-megawatt reserve unit in Piti, which is part of agreements to facilitate a shorter permitting process for the 198-MW power plant at Ukudu.

Not only would the reserve unit be at risk, but funding for the entire $500 million power plant project could fall into jeopardy without that exemption, according to Guam Power Authority General Manager John Benavente, who spoke to media at a roundtable meeting Tuesday, ahead of Thursday's public hearing for Bill 213-36, the measure intended to grant the exemption needed in the law. A refinancing measure also is up for a hearing Thursday.

The 198-MW Ukudu power plant is intended to become the next main power source on Guam for the near future, although reliance on the plant would diminish as more renewable energy facilities come online. The project was awarded in late 2019 to the consortium of Korea Electric Power Corp. and Korea East-West Power. Guam Ukudu Power LLC is a local company created for the project.

The original plan was to build 65 MW of standby generation at Ukudu, along with the 198-MW combined-cycle unit. Guam Ukudu Power was pursuing major source permitting for this, but that would require more time for the plant to come online.

Minor source permitting is a shorter process, but would limit plant operations significantly during steam turbine outages and overhauls that occur every four years, and did not seem economically feasible for GUP. Minor source permitting was not part of the solicitation for the new power plant because GPA presumed the bidder would pursue that path based on the construction timelines.

So, instead of 65 MW at Ukudu, the plan was changed to build 41 MW of reserve power at Cabras in Piti, chosen because of the existing infrastructure at the location.

The change will come with additional costs, but GPA states that there are advantages to offset those costs, including eliminating fuel trucking costs, and the potential retirement of older, costlier machines with the 41 MW available to the utility.

Within 1,200 feet of school

As a reserve unit, the 41 MW won't be operating all the time, but building it at Cabras would place the new facility within 1,200 feet of Jose Rios Middle School in Piti. Local law bars the construction of fossil fuel generation facilities in excess of 1 MW within 1,500 feet of a school.

GPA states that the Cabras site was transferred to the utility and is unzoned federal property turned over for power plant use by GPA, but GUP is concerned with conflicts between law and the special use designation.

GUP lenders are expected to lend about $50 million to $60 million for the 41-MW reserve unit, and aren't comfortable loaning that money until perceived legal issues are corrected by the Legislature, according to GPA legal counsel Graham Botha.

An alternative plan would depend on the lenders, Benavente said Tuesday.

"If they say no deal, then I think we got to get everybody in the room and start planning Plan B, C, D and F," he said. "It's all part of the $500 million. They all could be at jeopardy at this point. Of course, the 41-MW will be in jeopardy, but again the lenders are wanting certain things, dotted i's and all the t's."

The Ukudu power plant was supposed to be up and running by October 2022, but, with everything that has transpired, the new date for the new power plant to begin operating is April 2024.

The 198-MW Ukudu power plant is a key project for several reasons. It is a major project under the consent decree with the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency.

GPA had been noncompliant with emissions regulations for years and entered into the consent decree to avoid hundreds of millions of dollars in fines.

GPA and GUP attempted to negotiate a minor source process for the Ukudu plant in early 2020, but talks failed due to estimated cost overruns, leading the company to pursue major source permitting, which in turn drew concerns from USEPA because of the extended timeline.

USEPA encouraged GPA and GUP to work out an agreement and the entities in August 2020 began discussing a way to use minor source permitting, ultimately leading to the agreement to build 41 MW of reserve generation at Piti.

The Ukudu plant also is intended to meet the island's power needs with the military buildup, while also being included in GPA's plans to incorporate more renewable energy and reduce fuel costs for ratepayers.

There are some community concerns with placing the 41-MW plant at Cabras, but Guam's existing major power plants already operate at the site.

With the Ukudu power plant online, along with the 25% renewable energy capacity, GPA is projecting that its sulfur dioxide emissions will fall from about 13,000 tons per year - mostly released in Piti - to just seven tons per year by 2025.