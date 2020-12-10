The Guam Power Authority is asking the Legislature to vote down Substitute Bill 219-35, stating that if enacted, the bill "would result in higher rates for non-net metering customers."

Lawmakers on Monday placed Bill 219 into the voting file.

The legislation expands authorization to procure solar power, either through power purchase agreements or sale lease-back arrangements, to charter schools, Guam Community College and the University of Guam. Current law only authorizes the Guam Department of Education and only through PPAs.

The bill has proven contentious as some lawmakers echoed cautions raised by power utility officials two months ago, while proponents promoted potential savings to education institutions. However, no lawmakers objected to placing Bill 219 into the voting file.

GPA General Manager John Benavente testified against the bill in October, stating it could result in an annual impact of $7 million, and that the burden "will be borne by the GPA ratepayers who are not net metering customers."

Some of the testimony from October is outdated with amendments made to Bill 219, but concerns regarding net metering capacity remains.

Net metering is GPA's credit program for customers who utilize solar energy and feed excess energy back into the grid. The credit is currently at the retail rate, rather than the utility's avoided cost.

GPA has long maintained that net metered customers, with the current retail rate, are subsidized by other ratepayers because they can avoid paying the cost of using the power grid, despite using GPA power when solar is unavailable.

Revenue shortfall

Bill 219, with the inclusion of additional education institutions, could more than double Guam's current 24 megawatt net metering capacity and significantly impact GPA revenues. GDOE alone pays about $12 million per year on average, pre-pandemic, while UOG and GCC can pay more than $2 million per year.

In a release Wednesday urging lawmakers to vote down Bill 219, GPA stated that the legislation essentially creates a government subsidy for government-only educational facilities, creating a revenue shortfall that will increase utility rates for more than 47,000 ratepayers.

Noting the impact, Public Utilities Commission Chairman Jeff Johnson also testified against the bill in October, stating in part that non-net metered customers would have to pay higher power rates. He told The Guam Daily Post that he maintains this position today.

"This bill presumes that the 'institutions' power bill will be reduced, but does not even consider the negative impacts on GPA and and non-net metering customers," Johnson wrote in October. "Rate making is a 'zero sum game.' When GPA loses revenues from one source, it will need to make up such revenue loss by charging the non-net metering customers."

But the PUC also holds final say on rate matters, including GPA's net metering credit. GPA has requested changing the credit to reflect avoided cost, but the PUC indicated it would address that matter when the net metering capacity reaches 26 MW.

Additional concerns

That also forms part of Johnson's concerns with Bill 219, as it would allow education institutions to add two dozen megawatts more of net metering capacity, far exceeding the cap established by the PUC.

"This should not be allowed without prior review and approval of the PUC," Johnson wrote.

The bill would violate the independence of the PUC, and GPA and Guam Waterworks Authority bond covenants, in which the Legislature agreed not to impair the powers, duties or effectiveness of the PUC, Johnson stated.

GPA's bond consultant, Orrick, also determined that Bill 219 would limit or alter the rights or powers of the PUC in a manner "that would be a breach by the government of its covenant in GPA's bond indenture."

There also have been no studies to determine how that additional capacity would impact GPA's transmission and distribution system.

The GPA general manager requested that lawmakers hold off on Bill 219 until GPA could provide a recommendation "on a responsible, viable energy path for educational institutions." GPA spokesman Art Perez said that report will come in the first quarter of 2021.

Ultimately, however, Bill 219 is an amendment of existing law, which already allows GDOE – the largest of the institutions – to pursue solar power through power purchase agreements.

The Post asked whether current law also presents similar concerns for Johnson and GPA but has not heard back from either.

So far, no GDOE schools have added solar capacity. Meanwhile, Sen. Joe San Agustin, a co-sponsor of Bill 219, noted that GCC and UOG already have some solar capacity.