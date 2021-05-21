GPA proposes increase to fuel surcharge

The Guam Power Authority is projected to rack up to $30 million in unrecovered fuel expenses, prompting the utility and its governing body to consider raising power bills for at least the second time since the pandemic began.

The Consolidated Commission on Utilities held a work session with GPA on Thursday, where utility General Manager John Benavente explained the need to raise customers’ fuel surcharge, called the “levelized energy adjustment clause” or LEAC, from the current rate, which is about 11 cents per kilowatt-hour.

“We were already dropping the LEAC rate ... before the pandemic was declared on the island. And we dropped it even further beyond that – again, to assist the customers within that very difficult period of time,” Benavente said. “We subsequently adjusted it to ... 11 cents in the last LEAC period, understanding that we were already behind. The under-recovery was already up to $15 million.”

With the new projections, GPA said it needs to raise the LEAC for the upcoming period of August to January. Local law limits how frequent the power authority can change the fuel surcharge.

If the utility were to simply maintain its anticipated deficit of $30 million, the LEAC would still need to be raised to about 15 cents per kWh, Benavente said. A full recovery of past fuel costs within the next six-month period would drive up the surcharge to 20.4 cents.

Almost doubling the LEAC would mean a typical residential customer’s monthly power bill increasing from $204 to $299. The break-even scenario, in which GPA would recover none of its current fuel cost deficit, would still increase these power bills to $249 a month.

CCU Chairman Joey Duenas asked Benavente to be ready to make an official proposal on the new LEAC rate by May 25, when the commission will meet to formally adopt any changes.

“Nobody wants to go to the full recovery of 20.4 cents, and I don’t think you can really do the 15 cents ... because the risk is, if the price (of oil) rises a little bit more, now your $30 million starts to grow,” Duenas said. “So it’s going to be somewhere in between, and John that’s the struggle you have: to come up with your recommendation by Tuesday night.”

Cabras fire discussed

Benavente also shared preliminary findings of a fire at the Cabras power plant earlier this month. While final determinations haven’t been made, GPA officials believe the root cause was reduced air flow in an air preheater.

“Unburned fuel was still present within the hot flue gas and air preheater which led to the fire,” a presentation to the CCU stated. A nearby generator was not damaged, Benavente reported. He told commissioners repairs should be completed by June 14.

In the meantime, GPA is preparing for a worst-case scenario of generated electricity not being enough to meet peak demand. If one more Cabras generator goes down before the units that are currently offline are fixed, the power utility will be short about 11 megawatts during peak demand, which is usually from 7-8 p.m., Benavente said.

To help mitigate the risk, GPA has already contacted large-scale government customers including the military, airport and port authority, who can temporarily utilize their own generators to prevent a blackout or load-shedding.