Ratepayers should prepare for another potential increase in their fuel surcharge as the Guam Power Authority is recommending to increase the rate in three stages beginning in July.

The first hike would raise the surcharge up to 24 cents per kilowatt hour, representing a 14% increase from the current rate of 20.9 cents per kWh, and a 10% increase in the total bill. For ratepayers consuming an average of 1000 kWh per month, expect power bills to go up by a little more than $30.

The second hike would begin in September and last through the end of October, upping the rate another 3 cents to 27 cents per kWh. The final rate hike in the proposal begins in November and would last through the end of January, placing the surcharge at 29.6 cents per kWh.

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

By November, the monthly bill for ratepayers using 1,000 kWh is expected to go up to around $393, a total increase of about $86 from their monthly bills today.

This latest proposed increase comes as fuel prices continue to rise, resulting in greater than projected losses for the utility under the current surcharge rate.

If the rate is kept the same, this "underrecovery" is estimated to grow to $34 million by July 31 from a targeted $20 million.

As GPA General Manager John Benavente stated during a work session with the Consolidated Commission Thursday morning, factors leading to the fuel surcharge are "almost coming to a perfect storm" this summer. Not only is the ongoing conflict in Ukraine leading to higher fuel prices worldwide, energy consumption naturally increases this time of year, which can burden ratepayers when coupled with the higher rates.

However, there is some light at the end of the tunnel, Benavente reported Thursday.

The surcharge, at high fuel prices, is expected to fall to about 17 cents per kWh by 2025, if the power system is built up to the point GPA is anticipating. This includes the commissioning of the new Ukudu power plant and integration of more renewable energy facilities.

"That's why it's so important to get the new plant and get the renewables done. And it's happening, we're getting there. It's a very dire situation today but again, I wanted to also provide that there is light at the end of the tunnel, and we are working on that," Benavente said.

The CCU is to decide Tuesday whether to authorize GPA to proceed with its proposal to the Public Utilities Commission, which has the final say on rate matters.