The Guam Power Authority has received the $15 million from the Coronavirus State Fiscal Recovery Funds promised by Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero as mitigation for the levelized energy adjustment clause, or fuel surcharge.

But that won't result in a rate reduction for this period, as the mitigating factor was already taken into account for the current surcharge, according to GPA General Manager John Benavente.

"The $15 million as a pandemic cash relief grant offsets what ratepayers would have had to pay under LEAC for the period Aug. 1, 2021, through Jan. 31, 2022, and saves the average residential payer about $120 between August and December 2021," GPA stated in a release.

The current surcharge is separated into three phases, with increases at each stage:

• Aug. 1, up to 13.04 cents per kWh.

• Oct. 1, up to 15.08 cents per kWh.

• Dec. 1, up to about 17.14 cents per kWh.

The rate-setting Public Utilities Commission approved the surcharge last month. It was the second time the PUC raised rates amid record underrecovery, or losses as a result of rising fuel costs, that GPA is experiencing.

GPA's underrecovery at the time of the surcharge decision was $32 million, according to PUC Chair Jeff Johnson. The rate increases would bring it down to about $22 million.

And even with $15 million in tow, the underrecovery would still be about $7 million. That's more manageable, according to Johnson, who said at the time of the surcharge decision that the rates would have to stay, even with American Rescue Plan funding.