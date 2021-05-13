GPA says no power interruptions after fire causes Cabras shutdown

The Cabras 1 generator is still out of commission but that won't result in load shedding or interruptions to operations, according to the Guam Power Authority.

The utility stated Wednesday that it has sufficient reserve generation capacity to meet current customer demands.

It's not yet known when Cabras 1 can come back online. The unit normally generates 47 megawatts of power.

Its sister unit, Cabras 2, which operates in the same building, remains online.

GPA also cannot say how much damage had occurred pending the completion of its review and investigation of the incident. The utility anticipates providing an informational report to the Consolidated Commission on Utilities during the GPA work session on May 20.

The generator was shut down late Tuesday afternoon after an electrical panel that serves the unit's boiler pump auxiliaries caught fire. These are part of the unit's boiler system.

Multiple Guam Fire Department units responded to the incident.

GFD spokeswoman Cherika Lou Chargualaf said the situation was primarily at the boiler system and went as far as the third floor. GFD Assistant Chief Daren Burrier said there was apparently a "little bit of excess oil" in the steam vents that caught fire.

The fire was under control by 6:31 p.m.

Employees were able to evacuate safely and there were no reported injuries.

Baseload generators

The Cabras 1 and 2 generators are separate systems but sit in the same power plant and are part of Guam's remaining baseload, or primary, units. The generators are decades old and are destined for retirement sometime after a new power plant in Ukudu comes online a few years from now.

Sitting beside the Cabras 1 and 2 power plant is the remnant of the Cabras 3 and 4 power plant, which erupted into flames following an explosion in late August 2015, sending the island into load shedding until additional generation and stability could be brought back into the power grid.