GPA says Piti units online after switch to cleaner-burning fuel

Piti Units 8 and 9 are back online after weeks of work converting the power-generating units to burn ultra-low-sulfur diesel fuel, according to the Guam Power Authority.

"I am pleased to report that, as of yesterday, both baseload generators were online, increasing total generation capacity by 88 megawatts," GPA acting General Manager Tricee Limtiaco stated in a press release.

This conversion is part of the utility's Clean Energy Master Plan and also satisfies the federal consent decree that requires all of Guam’s generators to switch to cleaner-burning fuel to comply with federal emissions standards, GPA stated in the release.

"Piti 8 and 9 had to be taken offline for the work to be done and having them back means we have more system capacity and stability," Limtiaco stated. "Best of all, switching to ULSD will significantly reduce overall emissions – a win for our environment and island residents."

Guam had been in a vulnerable period while the Piti unit conversions were taking place. Issues with Piti 8 and other baseload generators led to some load shedding in August.

While the units are back online, another baseload unit, Cabras 2, is expected to go down in October for about 50 days to undergo an overhaul.