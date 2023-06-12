GPA says power grid fragile; surges and dips not unusual

As restoration of island power continues, the Guam Power Authority explained why one side of a street might have power while the other side is dark.

“We understand the frustration of seeing neighbors with power, but you do not. These customers are not forgotten. The crews will return to make the repairs (if on the GPA) side, and/or reconnect (if the customer must first make repairs),” GPA told island mayors.

GPA crews have been working around the clock to restore power to as many customers as possible.

“Customers with greater than minimal damage may not be restored in this stage of restoration 'sweeps'; the crews will come back to restore as soon as possible,” GPA said.

Residents with power may experience power interruptions and fluctuations throughout the restoration and recovery phase. GPA said the power system may be unstable, with fluctuating voltage, power interruptions and intermittencies occurring.

“This is not unusual as the grid is fragile and a period of system instability will occur until full restoration is completed. Please be assured that once your feeder/circuit has been energized, your power will return, even as interruptions or outages happen,” GPA said on Friday.

According to GPA, many customers are experiencing “brownouts,” or “single phasing.”

“Before LED lights, this was more easily noticed because the indoor house lights would dim. It's more difficult to notice with LED lights. If anyone believes they are having a single phasing issue, GPA recommends shutting off the main breaker (and isolating from the island grid),” GPA said.

GPA also recommended unplugging sensitive equipment such as refrigerators, air conditioners, computers and microwaves in the event that there is a power surge or very dim lights.

“Then immediately report this electrical problem to GPA's 24-Hour Trouble Dispatch at 671-475-1472/3/4. Your prompt action may prevent damage to your appliances caused by power surges/spikes or power dips. GPA continues to ask for your patience and understanding as we work on restoring power to the entire island as quickly and safely as possible,” GPA said.

GPA has prioritized the repair of higher voltage transmission lines and has 11 crews working simultaneously to accomplish the task.

“Without these lines, we cannot adequately deliver power from plants to substations and ultimately to homes and businesses,” GPA told mayors. “This will help stabilize and strengthen the grid as we restore more and more customers.”

The utility stated every pole, every line, every piece of hardware must be checked.

"This is what is happening. As power lines heat up, weak points of the system will be apparent, (such as storm-damaged transformers, fuse cutouts, lightning arrestors, etc.). Crews will do their best to make immediate repairs; if they cannot, they will return to make the repairs as soon as possible,” GPA said.