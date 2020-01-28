The Guam Power Authority has scheduled outages this week going into February as they perform maintenance, install new hardware and new power poles for streetlights, and install conduit insertions on existing pad mount transformers, among other work. The following areas will be effected on different dates:

• Yigo: From 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Jan. 28 on N. Jose San Nicolas Street and East As Diaz Street and customers in the surrounding area.

• Tumon: From 8:30 a.m.- 2:30 p.m. Feb. 5 at Guam Reef Hotel, Ocean Plaza, Westin Resort Guam, Guam Plaza Hotel, Rivera Lane, Bisita Lane and Chichirica Street and customers in the surrounding area.

Customers using backup generators are asked to keep the main breaker in the open position. This is for the safety of the GPA crews working on the lines.