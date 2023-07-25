GPA seeking more bucket trucks

Lessons learned from Typhoon Mawar and the understanding that more storms may be looming ahead this year has led the local power utility to seek approval to bring in 10 more bucket trucks to Guam - six with 55 feet of reach and four with 65 feet of reach.

The Guam Power Authority currently owns about 27 bucket trucks essential to day-to-day operations for the island's energy transmission and distribution system. Those trucks proved valuable in the typhoon's aftermath, and GPA also brought in additional trucks, according to GPA General Manager John Benavente.

GPA had 20 to 30 bucket trucks running at one time during post-typhoon restoration efforts, including nine to 12 trucks on loan from the Federal Emergency Management Agency and the U.S. Navy.

"Understanding that more storms may be on the way, understanding that there could be some improvement if I had some more trucks, especially early on in the process - I thought 25 trucks would be adequate for us, but now I'm thinking more like 35 to 40 trucks," Benavente said last week, during a work session with GPA's governing board, the Consolidated Commission on Utilities.

Benavente noted that GPA was able to bring in linemen from off island for post-typhoon restoration work, but added the key to that effort was having the bucket trucks available, and it is difficult to import those trucks.

"It took FEMA a little bit of time to source it and then fly it in on those Antonov (planes). But even the Antonov (capacity) now is only four (trucks) - the smaller one. The big one was damaged in Ukraine. So, we could have used some more trucks early. (Department of Defense) did lend us a few for a period of time. But again, I think it's appropriate that we do stock (and) have bucket trucks here to be ready for the next time," Benavente added.

The 10 new trucks are estimated to cost between $4.5 million and $5 million. Benavente said GPA will speak with FEMA on the procurement, which could mean funding assistance or help to get "in front of the line" for the delivery of the trucks. While GPA will request delivery within four months, Benavente said it could take two years at this time.

GPA will need approval from the CCU, which will meet Tuesday, and then the Public Utilities Commission before moving ahead with obtaining the trucks.

Mawar damage and further mitigation

Mawar battered Guam in late May, disrupting power and other services for most of the island.

By July 15, or about 51 days after the island returned to Condition of Readiness 4 following the typhoon's passage, GPA had managed to restore power to about 99% of its customers.

About 1,500 homes experienced weatherhead damage. GPA has managed to address 900 of them, but about 600 remain, according to Benavente last week.

The utility is now in Phase 4 of its recovery process, which includes the restoration of streetlights.

GPA estimated preliminary damage from the storm amounted to $25 million or more, but likely below $35 million.

GPA is preparing a mitigation plan and estimate for infrastructure improvements that would improve recovery time after supertyphoons, which Benavente plans to present to the CCU in August.

The post-typhoon recovery from Mawar, a Category 4 typhoon that impacted the northern tip of the island with supertyphoon-equivalent winds, is the fastest recovery the islandwide power system has ever seen, according to GPA.

Benavente said last week that more underground systems are needed for more resiliency in the system.

"How do we do it? It's really going to have to be a concerted effort by everyone, from the federal entities, federal partners and all of that, plus ourselves," Benavente said. "As the commission have seen before, even now, we can't afford a fully underground system."