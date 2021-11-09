GPA: Senator's statements on Ukudu power plant incorrect

The Guam Power Authority has responded to Sen. Clynton Ridgell, saying that recent statements about the Ukudu power plant from the legislative oversight chair on power utilities are incorrect or contain misinformation.

Ridgell announced on Oct. 26 that he had asked the public auditor and attorney general to look into the Ukudu project over perceived issues with changes in the project.

The public auditor would later state that the matter is out of his jurisdiction while the Office of the Attorney General remarked that a review of the senator's request is underway.

The Korea Electric Power Co. and Korea East-West Power consortium won the bid on the Ukudu project and signed a power purchase agreement with GPA in late 2019.

The selection proved controversial, as KEWP was the project manager for the now-defunct Cabras 3 and 4 power plant, which suffered a catastrophic explosion in August 2015.

The consortium created a local company for the project, Guam Ukudu Power LLC.

A significant concern for Ridgell is the project's shift from major source permitting to minor source permitting.

The changes comes with a shorter permitting timeline but it also means that the power plant facility in Ukudu will have to forgo 65 megawatts of reserve diesel generation.

Instead, the plan is now to install 41 MW of reserve units miles away at Cabras, near where Guam's existing main generators reside, which is also close enough to Jose Rios Middle School that GPA is pursuing a waiver from local law that prevents the construction of fossil fuel generation facilities in excess of 1 MW within 1,500 feet of a school.

The Consolidated Commission on Utilities and Public Utilities Commission, GPA's oversight bodies, approved the change in the project.

Meeting deadlines

In the Oct. 26 release, Ridgell said the Guam Ukudu Power was unable to obtain the major source permit so GPA, the CCU, and the PUC opted to split the power plant - this is one of the Oct. 26 statements that GPA calls incorrect.

The procurement did not dictate the type of permit required for the project. GPA presumed the bidder would pursue minor source permitting based on the construction timelines.

"The Ukudu plant could have been permitted under major source but would have taken longer simply due to process defined by U.S. EPA; the minor source permit process is generally shorter," GPA stated.

The decision to seek a particular permit was based on several factors, including meeting consent decree deadlines with the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency.

The utility also said that it was incorrect to call the change a major departure from both the scope of work and cost of the original contract, which Ridgell stated.

The core of the contract remains 198 MW combined cycle power, which was also the intent of the procurement, according to GPA.

"It was in everyone’s best interest to complete the plant as early as possible so that fuel savings would flow earlier to ratepayers," GPA stated. "The 41 MW reserve diesel relocation to Cabras is more a physical site relocation in order to as expeditiously as possible get the core 198 MW combined cycle plant completed."

Additional costs

The installation of the 41 MW at Cabras does come with additional costs - $2 million in fixed annual operations and maintenance costs, and a variable operating and maintenance cost of 2.5 cents per kilowatt-hour of net production when used by GPA, with the utility providing the fuel.

But these reserve diesel units are a small part of the contract and less than 5% of the cost, according to GPA.

"The relocation of the reserve units and change in dispatch ability allows GPA to retire aged and costlier units, resulting in additional savings to ratepayers," GPA stated.

GPA also stated that this issue was thoroughly vetted by both the CCU and the PUC, and changes were also acceptable to U.S. EPA, which resulted in avoiding penalties.

The Ukudu plant was supposed to be up and running by October 2022. But with the changes and various delays resulting from permitting, pandemic factors and other constraints, the new date for the power plant to begin operating is April 2024.

Commissioning date

Ridgell was also concerned that this new commissioning date, coupled with the 25-year contract period, would put the power plant in conflict with law that requires 100% renewable energy on Guam by the end of 2045.

GPA stated that 100% renewables in the industry does not mean eliminating conventional units, "which are needed to provide sufficient energy for the island on rainy days or natural disasters."

"GPA’s mission is to provide reliable energy at an affordable cost. GPA will not be able to accomplish its mission without conventional generation as we transition over the next twenty-five years to 100% renewables as mandated. How we get there is GPA’s responsibility and should be left to our industry professionals. The plan being currently implemented by GPA which includes the 198MW Combined Cycle Plant and the 41 MW of diesel reserves in no uncertain terms allows GPA to achieve its mission," the utility added.

Support for GPA

In a recent letter to the editor seeking community support for GPA's energy projects, GPA General Manager John Benavente said they were disappointed at Ridgell's "lack of knowledge and understanding" of what it takes to provide affordable, reliable and clean energy, adding that the Ukudu power plant plus the renewable energy plants currently being implemented will reduce fuel costs by $100 million per year.

"The fuel recovery rates, the Levelized Energy Adjustment Clause, in 2025 will be substantially lower than today’s rates. We project the current LEAC rate of 17 cents will drop to about 11 cents per kilowatt-hour in 2025 when the Ukudu plant and solar farms are completed, assuming fuel oil prices at $100 per barrel," Benavente stated.

These comments not only come after Ridgell's Oct. 26 release but statements made on Oct. 28, titled "Focus on the Facts," in which the senator made several statements about the decision to build the Ukudu power plant by GPA, the CCU and PUC.

The Guam Daily Post also asked GPA to respond to the points the senator made in his Oct. 28 release. The agency said those comments are forthcoming.