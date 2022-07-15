GPA set to break ground for Ukudu power plant

The Guam Power Authority has announced a groundbreaking ceremony for the new Ukudu power plant will take place July 20. A ribbon-cutting ceremony for the recently commissioned Mangilao solar farm will take place the same day.

The Ukudu power plant is set to become the next main power plant for Guam, and is also part of a consent decree with the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency.

A 25-year agreement among GPA and the Korea Electric Power Corp. and Korea East-West Power consortium, which will build and operate the plant, was signed in late 2019.

A number of issues delayed construction of the facility, and GPA had to pursue a couple of pieces of legislation in order to get the project moving. This included a distancing exemption for a reserve generation facility in the village of Piti.

The controversial legislation exempts the facility from local law that bars the construction of fossil fuel facilities with a capacity exceeding 1 megawatt within 1,500 feet of a school. The reserve plant will be built within 1,200 feet of Jose Rios Middle School in Piti.

The latest bill enacted for the Ukudu power plant is a measure authorizing land lease agreements for the project.

The Mangilao solar farm is owned by KEPCO Mangilao Solar LLC. It had been a controversial project, as well, due to flooding that impacted nearby residences and the historic Marbo Cave.

The Guam Environmental Protection Agency determined that approved erosion and sediment controls at the solar farm had not been fully installed, despite construction being underway.

There were two lawsuits filed after the flooding incident, which have now been settled.

The Office of the Attorney General filed one of the lawsuits. KEPCO settled for $950,000, including $425,000 to be paid to Guam EPA and the Guam Contractors Licensing Board. The amount represents the $125,000 fine levied by Guam EPA and the $300,000 settlement offered by the CLB.