GPA surcharge to increase by 30%

With five members in favor and two against, the Public Utilities Commission voted Thursday to increase the levelized energy adjustment clause, or fuel surcharge, to 11 cents per kilowatt-hour from about 8.6 cents. That represents a 30% increase in the surcharge, or about $21 more for the average monthly bill for a residential customer that uses 1,000 kWh. The higher surcharge takes effect on Feb. 1.

Commissioners Doris Flores Brooks and Pedro Guerrero voted against the increase.

The PUC also voted to use $10 million from the Guam Power Authority's self-insurance fund and $5 million from capital improvement funds to cushion against fuel costs, hoping to whittle down what would be a $43 million underrecovery, or loss, on fuel purchases by the end of July, to about $15 million.

As a result of using self-insurance money, there will also be a self-insurance surcharge added to monthly bills in order to build up the fund again. The cost is estimated to be about $1.40 for the average monthly bill.

Increase in oil prices

The PUC decision went against the initial request to maintain the rate from GPA and the Consolidated Commission on Utilities, the power agency's governing body.

However, since the CCU authorized the recommendation in November 2020, the price of oil had increased, as did GPA's projected losses.

GPA General Manager John Benavente said Thursday he is concerned with the underrecovery and the possibility it could grow even larger if fuel costs increase further.

The fuel surcharge is intended to be revenue-neutral, meaning it should be enough to cover the costs of fuel and not result in losses or profit for GPA. Any additional costs or savings should be pushed to ratepayers under the surcharge.

Normally adjusted every six months

But the utility, CCU and PUC have sometimes decided to meet projected underrecovery only halfway, meaning GPA still took some loss from fuel purchases for the LEAC period but avoided more significant increases in the surcharge at that time.

The surcharge is normally adjusted every six months, with one period beginning in February and the other beginning in August. Interim adjustments can, and have, taken place.

Between Feb. 1, 2020, and July 31, 2020, the PUC granted rate reductions three times due to declining fuel costs.

The fuel surcharge went from about 15.4 cents per kWh to about 8.6 cents per kWh in that time.

Then, in August 2020, the PUC decided to maintain the surcharge at 8.6 cents up to the end of January.

But by that time, GPA was projecting losses as fuel prices began to rebound.

PUC Administrative Law Judge Fred Horecky, who assists with GPA matters, recommended increasing the rate to about 10 cents per kWh, but this was done without a resolution from GPA or the CCU, despite GPA submitting documents showing a rate of 11.4 cents per kWh was needed to fully recover costs.

Ultimately, the PUC decided to maintain the surcharge at 8.6 cents per kWh in light of the detrimental economic impacts of COVID-19 on ratepayers.

But on Thursday, in light of updated underrecovery projections, PUC Chairman Jeff Johnson said the commission probably "overshot the mark" by keeping the rate low.

By November 2020, GPA and the CCU began discussing the surcharge again, and again the utility was projecting losses without a rate increase. The surcharge would need to go up to 13.6 cents per kWh to fully recover a $30 million projected underrecovery and up to 11 cents to recover losses halfway, based on November figures.

But the CCU tasked GPA to find areas to sacrifice in order to avoid raising the surcharge.

GPA came back with a proposal to use $10 million from its self-insurance fund and $5 million from the fiscal year 2021 capital improvement funding. This meant the utility could still meet its fuel losses halfway without having to raise the surcharge.

However, by Thursday, the underrecovery was projected to be $43 million by the end of July without a rate increase.

Horecky said the basic problem is a very rapid increase in fuel costs.

When GPA submitted its surcharge filing for the August-January period, it used an average market price of about $39 per barrel. Now, the projection has gone up to $60 per barrel, or a 50% increase, according to Horecky.

"It means basically that in the last period, ratepayers weren't charged enough. They weren't charged enough to pay for the fuel pricing. And that's why we have the large underrecovery for the period," Horecky said.

Timing questioned

For the February period, the administrative law judge recommended an increase up to 12.2 cents per kWh, which would have met the underrecovery halfway but avoided using self-insurance money. Horecky said using self-insurance for fuel costs was counter to its purpose, and GPA and ratepayers could be left underfunded to address typhoon losses.

Brooks said raising the surcharge was the logical choice, but was against it due to the timing, as the COVID-19 pandemic continues to adversely impact the economy and ratepayers.

Johnson said it was good to keep rates low during the pandemic, "but it reaches a certain point in time we just can't do it forever."

"We're just going to dig the hole: $43 million in the hole in six months time? And we don't know where the oil prices are going to go," Johnson said.

From what he's seen in the oil industry, Johnson added, prices are going to stay level or increase.

"Unless we start nibbling away at it a little bit, and that's what this is ... a little bit, we're going to get so far behind, we're going to have a catastrophe," he said.

Johnson did agree with a suggestion from another commissioner to use a blend of GPA's self-insurance fund and capital improvement funding, while raising the rate slightly less than what Horecky recommended, to eat away at the underrecovery. This resulted in 11 cents per kWh.

The PUC can revisit the rate during the February-to-July period to make further adjustments.