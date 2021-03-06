GPA to investigate gambling allegations

Guam Power Authority management has authorized an internal review of information alleging certain GPA managers were involved in gambling while on the job.

The allegations were made in an anonymous letter mailed to Sen. Joanne Brown.

With the information from the anonymous letter, Sen. Clynton Ridgell on Friday wrote to GPA, urging the agency to "please take whatever steps necessary to ascertain the veracity of the allegations made by the writer of the letter. I will also be providing a copy of the letter to the Office of the Attorney General for its review."

Ridgell's Committee on Economic Development, Agriculture, Power and Energy Utilities and the Arts has oversight of GPA.

"The anonymous letter alleges that managers at the Guam Power Authority (GPA) are arranging for some kind of gambling group during working hours. I certainly hope that these allegations are false. Should any of the allegations prove to be true, please note that gambling during working hours is not to be tolerated, and those doing so should be held liable for their actions," Ridgell added.

The anonymous letter states that an investigation can begin at the human resources department.

GPA General Manager John Benavente said the GPA internal auditor will complete an independent investigation and a report will be forwarded to the general manager and the Consolidated Commission on Utilities Audit Committee chairperson.

Following the completed due process, the general manager will then make a decision on the appropriate action to take, based on all the information of the investigation, and in compliance with the Guam Power Authority’s personnel rules and regulations, GPA stated.

“GPA takes all allegations concerning employees’ conduct seriously. We have processes in place to duly address such matters. We will conduct our internal administrative and management review, so as to be accountable to our ratepayers and in all fairness to our employees. As this relates to a GPA personnel matter, no further comment will be given at this time,” Benavente concluded.

GPA is the third government agency named in allegations about gambling on the job.

On Thursday, Port Authority of Guam General Manager Rory Respicio confirmed that several Port police officers have been accused of involvement in an illegal gambling matter that is the subject of a federal investigation.

The Port is also conducting an administrative review and could not comment further because it is a personnel matter.

An A.B. Won Pat Guam International Airport Authority police officer had been terminated from his job after he admitted to promoting a poker gambling app at work.

Jericho Santos is fighting his termination before the Civil Service Commission, as he resigned the day before airport management fired him.