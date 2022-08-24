GPA to pursue savings in Ukudu plant from bond refunding

The Guam Power Authority intends to channel savings from their bond refunding into the Ukudu power plant project, and has now obtained approval from the Consolidated Commission on Utilities to petition the Public Utilities Commission in that direction. GPA documents state that annual cash flow savings will be used to offset annual debt service on the cost of the new power plant.

The Ukudu plant, scheduled to come online in 2024, will require expenses drawn from GPA's base rate, and the refinancing is intended to mitigate an increase in that rate.

"What we're going to do is pay for the operating cost on the debt service on the new power plant. Let's say the rate increase should be, figuratively, let's say it's 9%. Because of these rate savings from the bond, you just do it to like 8.4%," GPA Chief Financial Officer John Kim said during a CCU meeting Tuesday.

The utility also expects to reduce fuel imports, of which high costs have led to recent rate increases, through the efficiency of the new power plant. Combined with additional utility scale solar power facilities, which would further reduce Guam's dependence on fuel oil, GPA anticipated to reduce power rates overall. There have been pitfalls with ongoing solar facility projects, but GPA General Manager John Benavente is expected to come before the CCU in September with regard to more solar projects.

"What I recall from your earlier presentations, power bills can begin to come down as soon as we turn on that (Ukudu) generator. ... With this savings and the fuel savings, we're going to still be able to lower the total power bill," Simon Sanchez, CCU member, said Tuesday.

Benavente said they are in the process of updating information on how they will pay for the new power plant and what savings might be available for ratepayers.

"Part of it is because we do have to file a rate (case) with the PUC, which makes the adjustment. So, the base rate may go up a little bit, but the total rate for the customer goes down. We don't know the answer yet, but that's what we're working on," Benavente said.

The utility's bond refunding program, authorized by Public Law 36-80, will result in an annual average cash flow savings of about $10 million from 2024 to 2030 and nearly $4.3 million in savings from 2031 to 2034, according to GPA documents.

The net present value savings is at about $5.7 million. However, this is far from the $15.4 million NPV savings talked about when lawmakers were in session discussing the refinancing authority with GPA and Guam Economic Development Authority officials several months ago.

A delay in enacting the refunding measure had cost ratepayer savings, according to Sanchez, who had spoken about the issue before. Sen. Joe San Agustin had introduced the refunding bill in October 2021. It was enacted in March 2022.

"Had it been approved when Sen. San Agustin was ready to do it, we didn't have a (public) hearing for three months, it would have been $15 million in net present value (savings). The annual debt service savings wouldn't have been $10 million and $4 million, it would have been like $17 million and $8 million. ... The delay had cost ratepayers savings," Sanchez said Tuesday.