GPA waiting on governor to discuss fuel surcharge

The Guam Power Authority is waiting to hear from the governor about the possibility of using more federal pandemic relief funds to ease the impact of the proposed increases in the fuel surcharge on households, businesses and government customers.

GPA General Manager John Benavente said Tuesday that he had written to the governor the day before.

"I anticipate that she will want to discuss this. ... We need to give time to absorb (the information) and then we'll have some discussion," Benavente said during his meeting with the Consolidated Commission on Utilities.

The governor did assist with the surcharge last year when she provided $15 million out of federal American Rescue Plan funds to mitigate GPA's losses on fuel costs at the time. However, ratepayers still had to contend with power cost increases due to the scale of fuel price hikes from which GPA needed to recoup.

"The governor came through and helped the ratepayers, ... helped us to hold the rate increase down. It's not a subsidy to GPA, it's a subsidy to ratepayers," CCU Chair Joey Duenas said as the CCU discussed GPA's latest rate proposal.

The Public Utilities Commission has the final say on utility rates.

At the same meeting, the CCU authorized GPA to proceed with petitioning a rate increase before the PUC. The PUC may address the matter in June.

As GPA continues to see growing losses from the current fuel surcharge, the utility is proposing to increase it in three phases beginning in July.

The increase amounts to about $30 more on monthly power bills for each rate hike, assuming average residential consumption of 1,000 kilowatt-hours. A total bill of about $307 today would grow to about $393 by November if this proposal is approved by the PUC.

The staggered approach to surcharge increases has been used in the past to avoid a significant one-time increase for ratepayers while allowing GPA to recoup some of the increased costs of fuel.

But that still means more costs for ratepayers in the end, while the overall price of everyday living – from food to gas – creeps higher and higher.

"We never know what our governor might want to do," Duenas said. "She has done in the past something to take care of ratepayers, and she might be able to do it again this year."