GPA warns of scams by phone

The Guam Power Authority is warning customers of a phone scam from an off-island number, which threatens customers with disconnection of power service and tries to get them to pay over the phone.

GPA employees don’t initiate or make phone calls to customers to request for immediate payments over the telephone, nor do they threaten disconnection, according to a GPA public advisory.

The utility is urging customers to never provide payment or personal information to an unverified caller.

"Fraudulent telemarketers or scammers understand human nature, prey on our vulnerability, including the pressure to act immediately," GPA General Manager John M. Benavente stated in the release.

"The public should use every caution when contacted by anyone claiming to work for GPA and requesting payment or that their service will be disconnected if payment is not made immediately," he said. “Be very cautious when dealing with unknown callers or persons claiming to represent GPA to collect payment, and always report any unusual or unprofessional behavior to the authorities.”

Ratepayers can access their account information and make payments at www.PayGPA.com or the GPWA mobile app.

Phone payments can be made via the Pay-By-Phone services at (671) 647-5787.