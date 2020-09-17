GPA works with local carrier to resolve overload resulting from Power Alerts 'Welcome' message

At approximately 9 a.m. today, the Guam Power Authority Power Alerts system sent out a “Welcome” text message to customers. After the initial launch, GPA was notified that some local cellular networks became overloaded.

GPA worked with local carriers to resolve the issue and will have the system send out the welcome messages again, according to a press release. This will ensure every customer receives it and is able to interact with the Authority via Power Alerts.

The Power Alert is a two-way SMS messaging system that allows GPA to share information with customers and for customers to report outages and other issues.

For more information, visit PowerAlerts.guampowerauthority.com or call GPA Customer Service at 647-5787/8/9.