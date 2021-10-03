Even as officials and victims’ advocates groups note how COVID-19 is dampening reports of family violence, the number of cases reported by the Guam Police Department continues to increase.

GPD statistics show that in 2020, there were 1,030 reports of charges related to family violence with assault, aggravated assault and criminal sexual conduct topping the list:

• Assault: 505

• Aggravated assault: 113

• Criminal sexual conduct: 113

• Terrorizing: 100

• Harassment: 95

• Child abuse: 53

• Violation of court order: 41

• Stalking: 10

Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero, during the Family Violence Awareness Month proclamation signing on Oct. 1, noted that GDP statistics show a slight increase from the previous year. In 2019, there were 1,016 cases reported.

During the virtual proclamation ceremony, the Guam Coalition Against Sexual Assault & Family Violence, working with St. Anthony Catholic Church, held the annual silent witness ceremony. Family members of victims of family violence lit candles in remembrance of their loved ones.

Cynthia Cabot, director of the coalition, and other victims advocates have said people often don’t report incidences of abuse in families.

Cabot said the silent witness exhibit is held annually in hopes of educating the community “on this issue that effects everyone.”

“These witnesses represent women, men and children who have lost their lives to domestic violence,” she said. “Today, is a time we honor the lives of Guam’s silent witnesses to reach out to those who continue to silently suffer in their homes and to also celebrate those who have survived.”

The governor and Lt. Gov. Joshua Tenorio said the efforts of the government combined with those of nonprofit organizations are helping. However, in recognition of the work ahead, the administration is working to expand programs to help those who fall prey to the violent tendencies of others, but also to spread awareness that essentially these behaviors are wrong and will not be tolerated.

“Every year I come to this celebration of the memories and it’s never easy for anyone … when you hear the names of the victims of domestic violence,” the governor said. “We were hoping it would be on the decline with more resources being put out into the community,” the governor added referring to efforts to expand government and nonprofit programs supporting victims and educational campaigns for the island.

She noted that the pandemic has added stresses to individuals and families.

“Experts warn that the pandemic has made it far more difficult for victims to report their abusers,” the proclamation states.

“Data from around the world shows the COVID-19 pandemic has made family violence and intimate partner violence more prevalent, and often more severe, compared to the same period in 2019.”

Moreover, the pandemic has made it more difficult to help victims. Local community organizations report that pandemic conditions have made it difficult for victims to secure protection in a shelter facility, which have had to limit capacity for social distancing in an effort to limit the risk of spreading the virus.

“The number of silent witnesses to these inexcusable acts - those who have had their lives cut short by perpetrators of family violence - has tragically increased in 2021 and … family violence affects not only those who are abused, but also other family members, especially children who grow up in violent homes,” according to the proclamation.