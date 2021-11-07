GPD: 1973 homicide oldest of 103 unsolved cases

Nearly 48 years have passed since Guam police started the homicide investigation into the death of Dolores P. Diaz.
Diaz’s case was reported on Nov. 10, 1973.
Her mysterious death remains a mystery and is among the oldest of the 103 unsolved cases GPD has in its records.
GPD released a list of cold cases to The Guam Daily Post through a Freedom of Information Act request. Chief Stephen Ignacio has said his team is planning a walk through of cold case files.
The list provided includes multiple classifications such as 81 homicides, 10 dead persons, three deadly shootings, one murder, one aggravated murder, five missing persons, one expired person, and one injured person.
The latest case involves the May 31, 2020 homicide of Kunai Kiosi.
Two recently solved murders taken off the list include the 2017 disappearance and killing of Adam Messier, and the 2020 murder of Michael Castro.
Donavan Elliott Alianza Carriaga, Curtis James Blas, and Brandon James Flaherty are accused of allegedly beating Messier to death and disposing of his body in a ranch area in Yigo four years ago.
A witness alerted authorities to Messier's body on Oct. 26.
In the case of Michael Castro, GPD detectives learned that his remains were left in a container in a remote jungle area in Yigo on Oct. 27, more than a year after Castro went missing.
Troy Ryan Damian and Nicholas Wayne Moore have been charged in connection to Castro's murder.
Autopsies are pending for both victims.
Cold cases
Homicides
1) Dolores P. Diaz – Nov. 10, 1973
2) Angel H. Camantigue – May 10, 1974
3) Herman C. Salavante – 1976
4) Juan R. Mesa – 1976
5) Jesus A.P. Santos – Oct. 31, 1976
6) Joseph C. Lucena – 1977
7) Forrest N. Gritter – June 9, 1978
8) Francisco F. Taitano – June 21, 1978
9) John T. Cruz – Aug. 30, 1978
10) Felix M. Garrido – July 12, 1979
11) Dora S. Garrido – July 12, 1979
12) Regaldo V. Rivera – 1979
13) Yi-Yu Fan – Dec. 28, 1979
14) Shu Tong Liu – Dec. 28, 1979
15) Larry J. Flores – June 21, 1980
16) Reynaldo E. Manibusan – May 30, 1980
17) Gary A. Smith – July 19, 1980
18) Theodore K. Washington – 1980
19) Charlton M. Unten – 1980
20) Adolfo Z. Zamora – June 30, 1981
21) Esther P. Atoigue – 1981
22) Edward C. Garcia – 1981
23) Jimmy J. Borja – Jan. 9, 1982
24) Cho Su Ok – 1982
25) George G. Quidachay – Jan. 1, 1984
26) Maynard G. Sablan – Jan. 11, 1984
27) Marion A. Desoto – Jan. 29, 1984
28) Pedro A. Cabacuncan – 1984
29) Jeffrey R.C. Quichocho – 1985
30) Jack B. Russel Jr. – 1985
31) Parnell E. Lujan – 1986
32) Carlo Bossi – 1986
33) Mari Tanaka – 1986
34) Ricky M. Floyd – 1980
35) Dolores K. Jones – 1980
36) Rosita M. Perez – 1987
37) Michael J. Weis – 1987
38) Tseng H.C. Liao – March 9, 1987
39) Tracey R. Scagg – June 23, 1987
40) Me Hae Choi – Sept. 22, 1987
41) William B. Mesa – Jan. 24, 1988
42) Sun Young Kim – 1988
43) Antonio A. Toves – 1988
44) Manuel S.N. Mesa – 1989
45) Susan H. Kosaka – April 10, 1989
46) Hyang Soo Daniel – 1989
47) Zoilo M. Quinata Jr. – Aug. 12, 1989
48) Glenn Stafford – 1990
49) Yong Hee Choi – Sept. 28, 1990
50) Siuzie Ngiraked – Nov. 10, 1990
51) Mihoko Seino – 1990
52) Akira Hikida – 1991
53) Ellen D. Ikeda – Jan. 13, 1992
54) Rosemarie B. San Nicolas – Sept. 24, 1992
55) Agustine F. Torres – Sept. 24, 1992
56) Vito F. Guerrero – 1992
57) Roland N. Camacho – 1993
58) Eddie Lujan - 1994
59) Soo Jeong Kim – Aug. 19, 1994
60) Joseph V. Carbullido – Oct. 1, 1995
61) Betty Ann Torres – 1996
62) Ronald J. Chargualaf – Feb. 17, 1996
63) Young H. Thompson – 1996
64) Michelle Limtiaco – July 13, 1996
65) Joseph P. Palomo – Jan. 27, 1997
66) Linda T. Vargas – April 6, 1997
67) Hu S. Kennedy – Sept. 7, 1998
68) Ok Chu Ho – 1999
69) Myong Suk Chong – Oct. 9, 1999
70) Wannee L. Bailey – April 18, 2000
71) Raymond T. Mantanona – 2001
72) Thomas J. Castro – April 25, 2002
73) Irie M. Mallo – April 18, 2006
74) Hahn N. Quilantang – June 24, 2006
75) Robbie J. Willis – Nov. 21, 2008
76) Julie N.C. Vales – July 28, 2009
77) Apriwo Orando – Feb. 8, 2010
78) Kenster K. Ehder – Feb. 5, 2015
79) John M. Blas – Oct. 6, 2018
80) Juan N.R. Aguon – Dec. 11, 2019
81) Kunai Kiosi – May 31, 2020
Dead persons
82) Cenon M. Lucero – Oct. 28, 1977
83) Raymond C. Talavera – 1978
84) Antonio P. Atoigue - 1978
85) Christopher Denherder - 1987
86) Emilia Alpuerto – Oct. 13, 1978
87) Arturo B. Marquez – Oct. 24, 1978
88) Ernest A. Rose – Jan. 1, 1985
89) Charles T. Flaherty – 1987
90) Karen A. Discher – 1991
91) Florence D. Schaller – 1998
Shootings
92) Teresita G. Teixeira – Jan. 25, 1978
93) Ladonna L. Teixeria – Jan. 25, 1978
94) Francisco L.G. Mendiola – 1986
Murder
95) Peter Q. Ignacio – Oct. 30, 1981
Aggravated murder
96) John M. Blas – Jan. 17, 1984
Missing persons
97) Esther P. Atoigue – 1981
98) Jonathan B. Jackson – June 9, 1987
99) Joseph Taimanglo – 1994
100) Shizue F. Cronin – July 12, 1995
101) Damian T. Atalig – Dec. 2, 2006
Injured person
102) Donte O.F. Cabedo – 1985
Expired person
103) Teodoro R. Batoyon Jr. - 1988