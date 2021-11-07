GPD: 1973 homicide oldest of 103 unsolved cases

Nearly 48 years have passed since Guam police started the homicide investigation into the death of Dolores P. Diaz.

Diaz’s case was reported on Nov. 10, 1973.

Her mysterious death remains a mystery and is among the oldest of the 103 unsolved cases GPD has in its records.

GPD released a list of cold cases to The Guam Daily Post through a Freedom of Information Act request. Chief Stephen Ignacio has said his team is planning a walk through of cold case files.

The list provided includes multiple classifications such as 81 homicides, 10 dead persons, three deadly shootings, one murder, one aggravated murder, five missing persons, one expired person, and one injured person.

The latest case involves the May 31, 2020 homicide of Kunai Kiosi.

Two recently solved murders taken off the list include the 2017 disappearance and killing of Adam Messier, and the 2020 murder of Michael Castro.

Donavan Elliott Alianza Carriaga, Curtis James Blas, and Brandon James Flaherty are accused of allegedly beating Messier to death and disposing of his body in a ranch area in Yigo four years ago.

A witness alerted authorities to Messier's body on Oct. 26.

In the case of Michael Castro, GPD detectives learned that his remains were left in a container in a remote jungle area in Yigo on Oct. 27, more than a year after Castro went missing.

Troy Ryan Damian and Nicholas Wayne Moore have been charged in connection to Castro's murder.

Autopsies are pending for both victims.

Cold cases

Homicides

1) Dolores P. Diaz – Nov. 10, 1973

2) Angel H. Camantigue – May 10, 1974

3) Herman C. Salavante – 1976

4) Juan R. Mesa – 1976

5) Jesus A.P. Santos – Oct. 31, 1976

6) Joseph C. Lucena – 1977

7) Forrest N. Gritter – June 9, 1978

8) Francisco F. Taitano – June 21, 1978

9) John T. Cruz – Aug. 30, 1978

10) Felix M. Garrido – July 12, 1979

11) Dora S. Garrido – July 12, 1979

12) Regaldo V. Rivera – 1979

13) Yi-Yu Fan – Dec. 28, 1979

14) Shu Tong Liu – Dec. 28, 1979

15) Larry J. Flores – June 21, 1980

16) Reynaldo E. Manibusan – May 30, 1980

17) Gary A. Smith – July 19, 1980

18) Theodore K. Washington – 1980

19) Charlton M. Unten – 1980

20) Adolfo Z. Zamora – June 30, 1981

21) Esther P. Atoigue – 1981

22) Edward C. Garcia – 1981

23) Jimmy J. Borja – Jan. 9, 1982

24) Cho Su Ok – 1982

25) George G. Quidachay – Jan. 1, 1984

26) Maynard G. Sablan – Jan. 11, 1984

27) Marion A. Desoto – Jan. 29, 1984

28) Pedro A. Cabacuncan – 1984

29) Jeffrey R.C. Quichocho – 1985

30) Jack B. Russel Jr. – 1985

31) Parnell E. Lujan – 1986

32) Carlo Bossi – 1986

33) Mari Tanaka – 1986

34) Ricky M. Floyd – 1980

35) Dolores K. Jones – 1980

36) Rosita M. Perez – 1987

37) Michael J. Weis – 1987

38) Tseng H.C. Liao – March 9, 1987

39) Tracey R. Scagg – June 23, 1987

40) Me Hae Choi – Sept. 22, 1987

41) William B. Mesa – Jan. 24, 1988

42) Sun Young Kim – 1988

43) Antonio A. Toves – 1988

44) Manuel S.N. Mesa – 1989

45) Susan H. Kosaka – April 10, 1989

46) Hyang Soo Daniel – 1989

47) Zoilo M. Quinata Jr. – Aug. 12, 1989

48) Glenn Stafford – 1990

49) Yong Hee Choi – Sept. 28, 1990

50) Siuzie Ngiraked – Nov. 10, 1990

51) Mihoko Seino – 1990

52) Akira Hikida – 1991

53) Ellen D. Ikeda – Jan. 13, 1992

54) Rosemarie B. San Nicolas – Sept. 24, 1992

55) Agustine F. Torres – Sept. 24, 1992

56) Vito F. Guerrero – 1992

57) Roland N. Camacho – 1993

58) Eddie Lujan - 1994

59) Soo Jeong Kim – Aug. 19, 1994

60) Joseph V. Carbullido – Oct. 1, 1995

61) Betty Ann Torres – 1996

62) Ronald J. Chargualaf – Feb. 17, 1996

63) Young H. Thompson – 1996

64) Michelle Limtiaco – July 13, 1996

65) Joseph P. Palomo – Jan. 27, 1997

66) Linda T. Vargas – April 6, 1997

67) Hu S. Kennedy – Sept. 7, 1998

68) Ok Chu Ho – 1999

69) Myong Suk Chong – Oct. 9, 1999

70) Wannee L. Bailey – April 18, 2000

71) Raymond T. Mantanona – 2001

72) Thomas J. Castro – April 25, 2002

73) Irie M. Mallo – April 18, 2006

74) Hahn N. Quilantang – June 24, 2006

75) Robbie J. Willis – Nov. 21, 2008

76) Julie N.C. Vales – July 28, 2009

77) Apriwo Orando – Feb. 8, 2010

78) Kenster K. Ehder – Feb. 5, 2015

79) John M. Blas – Oct. 6, 2018

80) Juan N.R. Aguon – Dec. 11, 2019

81) Kunai Kiosi – May 31, 2020

Dead persons

82) Cenon M. Lucero – Oct. 28, 1977

83) Raymond C. Talavera – 1978

84) Antonio P. Atoigue - 1978

85) Christopher Denherder - 1987

86) Emilia Alpuerto – Oct. 13, 1978

87) Arturo B. Marquez – Oct. 24, 1978

88) Ernest A. Rose – Jan. 1, 1985

89) Charles T. Flaherty – 1987

90) Karen A. Discher – 1991

91) Florence D. Schaller – 1998

Shootings

92) Teresita G. Teixeira – Jan. 25, 1978

93) Ladonna L. Teixeria – Jan. 25, 1978

94) Francisco L.G. Mendiola – 1986

Murder

95) Peter Q. Ignacio – Oct. 30, 1981

Aggravated murder

96) John M. Blas – Jan. 17, 1984

Missing persons

97) Esther P. Atoigue – 1981

98) Jonathan B. Jackson – June 9, 1987

99) Joseph Taimanglo – 1994

100) Shizue F. Cronin – July 12, 1995

101) Damian T. Atalig – Dec. 2, 2006

Injured person

102) Donte O.F. Cabedo – 1985

Expired person

103) Teodoro R. Batoyon Jr. - 1988